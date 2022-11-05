Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham football squad was well represented when the GEICO Patriot League Players of the Week were announced today. Senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named the Offensive Player of the Week, junior kicker Brandon Peskin was named the Special Teams Player of the Week, and freshman defensive back Alex Kemper was named the Rookie of the Week. It is the seventh weekly honor for DeMorat, the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and the first for Peskin and Kemper.

