Squash Posts Perfect 3-0 Mark on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. – (November 5, 2022) – The Fordham squash team improved their record to 4-0 on the season, after posting three wins on Saturday. The Rams opened the day with an 8-1 win over Bard College, who had only six players. Fordham earned victories at the second...
Tim DeMorat, Brandon Peskin, and Alex Kemper Named GEICO Patriot League Players of the Week
Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham football squad was well represented when the GEICO Patriot League Players of the Week were announced today. Senior quarterback Tim DeMorat was named the Offensive Player of the Week, junior kicker Brandon Peskin was named the Special Teams Player of the Week, and freshman defensive back Alex Kemper was named the Rookie of the Week. It is the seventh weekly honor for DeMorat, the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and the first for Peskin and Kemper.
#18 Water Polo Secures MAWPC Regular Season Crown
Washington, D.C./Annapolis, Md. – (November 5, 2022) – The 18th-ranked Fordham water polo team is on a major roll and that continued on Saturday, as the Rams extended their win streak to 14 games and in doing so, secured its second straight MAWPC regular season title. Fordham is now 22-6 overall, 15-0 in the MAWPC.
Squash Splits Two Matches on Sunday
Bronx, N.Y. – (November 6, 2022) – The Fordham squash team finished their opening weekend of the season with a split of matches on Sunday, defeating Boston University, 7-2, while falling to Georgetown to the same score. The Rams finished the weekend with a 5-1 record. In the...
Swimming & Diving Splits Meet with Georgetown
Bronx, N.Y. – (November 5, 2022) – The Fordham swimming & diving team was back in action on Saturday afternoon, as the Rams hosted the Georgetown Hoyas at the Col. Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center. The Fordham women kept their unbeaten season intact with a 196-104 win over...
Volleyball Swept by Saint Louis Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball fell in straight sets to Saint Louis, 18-25, 16-25, 24-26, on Saturday afternoon to fall to 11-16 overall and 5-11 in Atlantic 10 play with two matches to go. The Rams battled hard in the third set to try and extend the match but...
Chick-fil-A Fowl Shot
Starting with the season-opening doubleheader on Nov. 7, the Fordham men's and women's basketball programs will partner with Chick-fil-A for an exciting new activation at all home games this season. The concept behind the Chick-fil-A Fowl Shot is simple: get loud, make the other team miss, and get free Chick-fil-A!...
#18 Water Polo Finishes Undefeated in MAWPC Play
Box Score Baltimore, Md. – (November 6, 2022) – Sunday saw 11 different Rams find the back of the net, as the 18th-ranked Fordham water polo team finished off MAWPC play with a perfect 16-0 record, defeating John Hopkins, 19-11, in Baltimore. Fordham is now 23-6 overall and...
Volleyball Felled by Saint Louis in Four on Friday
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball fell in four sets to Saint Louis on Friday night, 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, in the opening match of two this weekend. With the loss, the Rams fall to 11-15 overall and 5-10 in league action, while the Billikens improve to 16-11 and 8-7, respectively.
