Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Yardbarker
Chris Mullin States That Stephen Curry And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Two Best Players In The NBA
For the longest time, it was pretty clear that LeBron James was the best player in the NBA. Sure, you had some players challenge him from time to time, but LeBron was still objectively the best in the business. That is no longer the case in the present, though, as the King has relinquished his crown.
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 113-104 road loss against the Toronto Raptors
The Chicago Bulls lost 113-104 against the Toronto Raptors despite 20 points from DeMar DeRozan and 18 points from Nikola Vucevic
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Hiring Ime Udoka Will Bring 'Championship Experience' To Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with their two-year head coach Steve Nash after a rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Brooklynites recorded a 2-5 at the time of Nash's firing, but not even his departure was enough to turn things around, as the Nets lost the first game post-Nash.
BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Status For Bulls-Celtics Game
Jaylen Brown is now questionable for Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."
Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
Nicolas Claxton has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Brooklyn Nets.
NBC Sports
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
ESPN
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
ESPN
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
Joe Mazzulla’s Status With Celtics Hasn’t Change Despite Ime Udoka Reports
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla seemingly won’t have to look over his shoulder for the time being with Ime Udoka reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Despite it being expected that the suspended coach will leave the Celtics in...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage
The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Hopeless After Blowout Loss To Cavaliers: "I Don't Know If This Team Can Be Fixed..."
After starting the season 0-5, the Lakers showed some signs of life last week, grabbing some well-earned wins to break their five-game losing streak. Sadly for Lakers Nation, the team's success would be short-lived. Their loss to Cleveland on Sunday evening marked their second-straight defeat, and now they stand at just 2-7 overall.
Yardbarker
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Brogdon leads stellar bench effort in 123-119 win
The Boston Celtics weren't able to make enough clutch plays late in Wednesday night's overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They did a much better job finishing the game Friday night in a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Celtics led by as many as 14 points but the Bulls, as expected, made a fourth-quarter run and trimmed Boston's lead to 114-112 with 1:05 remaining.
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Comments / 0