Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks

The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors

In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives

Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119

BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career...
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage

The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Brogdon leads stellar bench effort in 123-119 win

The Boston Celtics weren't able to make enough clutch plays late in Wednesday night's overtime loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They did a much better job finishing the game Friday night in a 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. The Celtics led by as many as 14 points but the Bulls, as expected, made a fourth-quarter run and trimmed Boston's lead to 114-112 with 1:05 remaining.
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
