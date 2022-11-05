Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Who is the most famous person in Lansing?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
fox2detroit.com
Powerful Ypsilanti mural features names of murder victims
A 16-year-old boy helped create a billboard in Ypsilanti that starts conversations and honors murder victims. The work of art will be officially unveiled Nov. 12.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
wkzo.com
Silver Bells set for downtown Lansing
LANSING, MI — Crews from the Lansing Board of Water and Light have been stringing lights and decorations this week on the state Christmas Tree – a 63-foot blue spruce harvest in St. Johns – in downtown Lansing. The tree will be lit during the 38th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration on for Nov. 18.
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The ABC Bakery has a new location, but it’s still sweet
JACKSON, MI – After working out of his home for two years, Randy Treacher decided it was time to expand and open The ABC Bakery in a brick-and-mortar shop. The new location of The ABC Bakery opened in the Jackson area in early October. Treacher, a retired Jackson County...
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
Live Powerball numbers for 11/05/22; jackpot worth world record $1.6 billion
LANSING, MI -- Tonight’s Powerball jackpot could become the world’s largest lottery prize ever won as the estimated jackpot for the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5 is worth $1.6 billion. If that estimate holds up, it would surpass the current record of $1.586 billion that was set in 2016, which was also a Powerball drawing.
Wind tears off section of roof at Lansing apartment
Powerful winds ripped a section of the roof off at Cedar Place Apartments on Jolly Road.
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
Kickoff time, TV announced for Michigan-Nebraska football game
Michigan returned home to Ann Arbor early Sunday morning with a smile on its face after dismantling Rutgers, and now it knows when it will play next. Kickoff time for the Wolverines’ game next Saturday, Nov. 12, against Nebraska has been set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air nationally on ABC, it was announced late Saturday.
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
Is It Illegal In Michigan To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?
With all of the leaves piling up in your yard, you are probably bending over backwards to get rid of them. Before you decide to just sweep them in the street or move them in anyway, ask yourself is it illegal in Michigan to put leaves in your trash can?
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Against Northwestern, Ohio State fails the Michigan test: Doug Lesmerises
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Saturday was the kind of day that makes all those cliches about Big Ten football in November relevant. What if there’s a blizzard? (Most Big Ten football games aren’t played in a blizzard.)
fox2detroit.com
Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van
OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
Attorney charged in ‘targeted hit’ murder of popular Michigan jeweler
OAK PARK, MI – An attorney believed to be the mastermind behind the “targeted hit” shooting death of a popular Michigan jeweler has been charged with first-degree murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Southeast Michigan attorney Marco Bisbikis, of Novi, was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 3, related to...
