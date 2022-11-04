Irving was suspended for sharing a link to an antisemitic film, available on Amazon Prime. Brown is vice president of the NBPA. “I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic,” Brown said, via Washburn. “I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s antisemitic. He made a mistake. We understand from an outside perspective how important sensitivity is to not condone hate speech and not condone anything of that nature. It’s sensitivity to the dialect around that. We don’t want to stand up for somebody in order to not condemn hate speech, but I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic. And hopefully the NBA feels the same way.”

