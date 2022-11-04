Read full article on original website
How Rachel Recchia Is Supporting Gabby Windey After Her Split From Erich Schwer
Rachel Recchia is doing her best to support Gabby Windey amid her split from Erich Schwer. The reality star appeared on the latest episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, and reacted to the news of her co-Bachelorette lead's called-off engagement. "She is so busy right now, which in a...
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander 'AE' Edwards Dating Rumors
Cher believes in life with love! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter over the weekend to open up for the first time about her rumored romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. On Sunday, Cher posted a pic of the 36-year-old music executive, writing, "Alexander♥️."...
Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'
Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: The Beach Falls Apart After Eliza Leaves Rodney Heartbroken
The most loved man on Bachelor in Paradise just got his heart broken. Monday's latest episode of the series saw one woman weigh the importance of money and love and another lady flip flop between two men, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. Back from...
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Tells Michael She's Divorcing Him and Catches Him Messaging Another Woman
Angela and Michael's confrontation in Nigeria keeps getting worse. After the two got into a physical altercation and then made up, the two got into yet another intense argument after Michael admitted to lying to Angela about his intention to shut down his social media accounts. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela said she was divorcing Michael and also exposed his messages to another woman that insinuates they're more than just friends.
'Dancing With the Stars' Goes Retro for '90s Night Before Huge Double Elimination! (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday for a trip back in time with 90s Night! The entire episode was a celebration of the iconic decade, with neon costumes and megahit tunes that will spark that flame of nostalgia in everyone. Tyra Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro embraced the fun of...
CBS' Pickleball Tournament 'Pickled' Reveals Eight Unlikely Celebrity Teams
CBS' celebrity pickleball tournament, Pickled, featuring 16 celebrities from various fields of entertainment, has revealed its teams of eight -- and they're quite surprising, to say the least. Billed as a sports comedy special hosted by Stephen Colbert, Pickled stars celebrities like Emma Watson, Kelly Rowland, Daniel Dae Kim, June...
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate: Sweet Pic and Details
Surprise! Rebel Wilson shocked fans on Monday when she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate. The 42-year-old Australian actress, who has been candid about her fertility struggles in the past, shared the sweet first pic of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, to Instagram with the little cutie covering her own face with her hand and rocking some unicorn socks and a pale pink onesie.
'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers 'Bright Light' Aaron Carter (Exclusive)
The Dancing With the Stars family is taking the time to remember season 9 contestant Aaron Carter. The singer, who placed fifth on the dancing competition back in 2009, died over the weekend. He was 34. "I saw the news, and I was shocked," DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba tells...
'Manifest': Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Shocking Part 1 Ending and Darker Times to Come (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Manifest's final season. Resurrected sci-fi drama, Manifest, answered a lot of looming questions in Part 1 of season 4, which dropped Friday on Netflix. But with the final 10 episodes of the series still left to go, there were several major bombshells and cliffhangers that left viewers desperately counting down the days.
'BiP' Star Kate Defends Her Controversial Comments About Logan and Hayden's Financial Situations (Exclusive)
Kate Gallivan doesn't regret her comments about money. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor in Paradise star following the show's reunion taping, and she reacted to criticism she received for showing interest in Hayden Markowitz because of his financial situation and questioning her relationship with Logan Palmer because of his.
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser on Little Carter All Grown Up: 'That Boy's Looking Me in the Eye' (Exclusive)
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser was in utter shock after seeing how much Carter, portrayed by Finn Little, grew up between seasons 4 and 5, prompting Hauser to wonder what the 16-year-old actor ate in Australia during the show's hiatus!. The 47-year-old actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the season...
Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)
Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death. The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
Ryan Reynolds on Taking a Break from Acting and Viral Taylor Swift Theories (Exclusive)
Ryan Reynolds is a Swiftie! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 46-year-old actor on the red carpet for his latest film, Spirited, in New York City on Monday, and he reacted to the fan theory that Taylor Swift is going to make a cameo in Deadpool 3. The theory began...
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)
Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
Lindsay Lohan 'Would Love' to Reunite With 'Freaky Friday' Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis (Exclusive)
While promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan took a moment to look back on one of her hits, Freaky Friday, which turns 20 next year. "You're aging me," she joked, when ET's Denny Directo brought up the upcoming anniversary for the acclaimed body-swap remake starring her and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Lindsay Lohan on Aaron Carter's Death: 'My Heart Goes Out to His Family' (Exclusive)
Following the shocking news of Aaron Carter's death at the age of 34, Lindsay Lohan is speaking out. While talking to ET's Denny Directo, she shared that there was still a "lot of love" when it came to her ex-boyfriend and his family. "My heart goes out to his family...
See Chris Hemsworth Attempt a Major Stunt in 'Limitless' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth is tasked with the almost-impossible in his upcoming Limitless series, a six-part exploration of the human body's ultimate potential. In ET's exclusive sneak peek, audiences see Hemsworth struggle to calm his nerves as he scales a skyscraper in preparation for an unnamed but seemingly very dangerous adventure. "I...
Joe Jonas Reacts to Brother Frankie Trolling Him With Taylor Swift Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Frankie Jonas arguably won Halloween 2022. This past month, the youngest Jonas brother trolled his older brother, Joe, by impersonating his infamous relationship with Taylor Swift. The 22-year-old and his girlfriend, Anna Olson, recreated a moment from the 2009 movie Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, where Swift performed a...
Rihanna Shares Her Favorite Part of Motherhood So Far: 'He's a Happy Baby' (Exclusive)
Rihanna has a lot on her plate, including headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show, making her solo musical comeback after six years and releasing the controversial fourth volume of the Savage X Fenty Show. But according to the singer, nothing tops her first priority -- being a mom. The...
