Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Related
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Yardbarker
How Jazz Outlasted Clippers on the Road, 110-102
The Utah Jazz continue to raise eyebrows around the NBA. Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points while knocking down six three-pointers to lead the Utah Jazz to a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, 110-102. Paul George led all scorers with 34 points in a losing cause. Utah led for most...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers
There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
NBC Sports
Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols
The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
iheart.com
Spurs Lose To Denver
The San Antonio Spurs came up short in their game against the Denver Nuggets on the road in the Mile High City. The Spurs lost on Saturday night 126-101. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points. Devin Vassell added 20. The only other Spur to score in double-digits was Jakob Poeltl who dropped in 14 points.
Paul George's 34 points not enough as scoring-deficient Clippers fall to Jazz
Despite Paul George's efforts, the Clippers are last in NBA points per game. Their offensive woes once again popped up in a 110-102 loss to the Utah Jazz.
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
Comments / 0