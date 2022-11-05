ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

How Jazz Outlasted Clippers on the Road, 110-102

The Utah Jazz continue to raise eyebrows around the NBA. Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points while knocking down six three-pointers to lead the Utah Jazz to a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, 110-102. Paul George led all scorers with 34 points in a losing cause. Utah led for most...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers

There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Beal to miss Grizzlies game due to protocols

The Wizards are facing one of the NBA's top teams in the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night and they will have to make do without star guard Bradley Beal. Beal has entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to the Wizards. He will be re-evaluated on Monday as the Wizards then head to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second leg of a back-to-back.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Spurs Lose To Denver

The San Antonio Spurs came up short in their game against the Denver Nuggets on the road in the Mile High City. The Spurs lost on Saturday night 126-101. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points. Devin Vassell added 20. The only other Spur to score in double-digits was Jakob Poeltl who dropped in 14 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy