Final Fantasy 14 carries Square Enix through another rough patch
Total net sales and operating income are down despite increasing interest in the Final Fantasy MMO
dotesports.com
Square Enix under fire for lack of diversity in Final Fantasy XVI
Square Enix recently responded to criticism that Final Fantasy XVI appears to have only white characters. Final Fantasy XVI is the next highly-anticipated game in the iconic RPG series, which is full of fantasy, fighting, and larger than life characters. But some gamers noticed something concerning about the most recent trailer: all the characters were white.
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
ComicBook
PS1 Fans Feel Heartbreak Following New Square Enix Announcement
Fans of Sony's original PlayStation console are dealing with some heartbreak today in the wake of a new announcement from video game publisher Square Enix. Just a few weeks back, a new leak associated with Square Enix seemed to suggest that the company was preparing to bring back a franchise that first began on PS1 over two decades ago. And while this leak sparked hope for a number of fans, it turns out that this rumor has turned out to be associated with an NFT project, of all things.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: First Trailer vs. Final Gameplay
Check out the differences between God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer and the final gameplay!. This God of War Ragnarok trailer was the first time we saw actual gameplay, as the initial teaser was just a logo. Since the trailer was released in 4K 30 fps, I recorded the gameplay under Ragnarok’s “Favor Resolution” graphical mode in 4K, also at 30 fps. Ragnarok also includes frame rates up to 60 and even 120 fps on PS5, but we tried to match that initial trailer as much as possible. As you can see, much of the coloring and lighting has changed over the past year, often for the better! This footage is mostly from cutscenes, and I tried to keep it as spoiler-free as possible.
Starfield: Everything we know about Bethesda's next RPG
All the details we've got about Starfield, Bethesda's space RPG coming in 2023.
techaiapp.com
Espire 2 VR Co-op Stealth Game for Quest Gets November Release Date
Co-op VR stealth action game Espire 2 is headed to Quest 2 later this month with a pre-order discount starting today. A new developer diary video shows the latest in the game’s development. Update (November 4th, 2022): Developer Digital Lode today announced that its upcoming co-op VR stealth action...
NME
‘Stranger Things VR’ lets you “enact revenge on Eleven” as Vecna
Netflix has announced Stranger Things VR where you play as season four villain Vecna. The streaming platform revealed the title as part of Stranger Things Day 2022 (November 6), which comes from Virtual Virtual Reality developer Tender Claws. According to a description, your goal in the psychological horror action game...
This new multiplayer survival RPG will scratch your Valheim itch this month
Dive into the colorful fantasy world of Frozen Flame when it comes to Steam Early Access on November 17.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
techaiapp.com
Hello Neighbor VR Game Coming to Major Headsets in Early 2023
Last week, tinyBuild Games and Steel Wool Studios announced it was bringing a new VR take on viral indie hit Hello Neighbor to PSVR and PSVR 2 next year. Now the studios say they’re also bringing the game to Quest and Rift in early 2023 too. If you haven’t...
IGN
Nintendo Indie World Showcase Announced for Wednesday, November 9
Nintendo has announced that a brand-new Indie World Showcase will be arriving on Wednesday, November 9, and it will feature "roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo shared the news on Twitter, confirming that the Indie World Showcase will begin on November 9...
IGN
Prince of Persia Remake Isn't Canceled, But Ubisoft is Refunding Preorders
Ubisoft has provided an update on the long-delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, reassuring fans that the game is not canceled. In the update, Ubisoft confirmed that The Sands of Time Remake is still in development at Ubisoft Montreal. However, Ubisoft has started canceling preorders for the game, saying, "Since the game currently does not have a release date, existing pre-orders have been cancelled and refunded where applicable."
IGN
Elden Ring Improved Dev Profits by Around 1100 Percent; New Datamined Leaks Reveal Potential DLC
FromSoftware's Elden Ring became the darlings of the gaming community, when it arrived earlier this year. The action-RPG title garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and in the eyes of many fans, FromSoftware's masterpiece is their choice for Game of the Year. The title also gained widespread popularity...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Xbox: Phil Spencer reveals US$200 lost on every Series S console sale
It is a common occurrence for manufacturers to offer game consoles below production price to drive market share, with ancillaries yielding revenue, such as accessories, game sales and subscriptions. Typically, production costs fall after a console launch though, as has been the case with the Sony PlayStation 5. Hence, manufacturers should eventually return a profit on game consoles, maintaining profit well into a generation's lifespan.
aiexpress.io
The latest Sonic Frontiers video features showdowns with various bosses
A brand new trailer for Sonic Frontiers has been launched, and it reveals the fella combating relatively giant, strange-looking bosses. In Sonic Frontiers, our blue hero is trying to find the Chaos emeralds. Whereas on this journey, he turns into stranded on an historic island teeming with uncommon creatures. As...
wegotthiscovered.com
Experience ‘Sword Art Online’ in real-time thanks to this eerie social media timeline
Originally written by Reki Kawahara as a web novel back in 2002 to 2008 the popular manga and anime Sword Art Online is based on a near-future scenario where gamers would be trapped in a virtual reality world, forced to exist there and fight their way to the top to eventually be allowed to escape. You may have guessed already, but that near future has now arrived with the manga having set the beginning of the story in 2022. To mark the occasion a Twitter account has been created which makes the whole thing feel a little too real.
ComicBook
Nintendo DS Exclusive May Be Getting a Remaster Very Soon
A cult-classic Nintendo DS exclusive may soon be getting a remaster, or at least that's what new evidence out of South Korea suggests is about to happen. The Nintendo DS family of consoles has one of the biggest libraries in all of gaming, largely because of how long the DS was relevant through various iterations. Naturally, this means it also boasts many exclusive games, most of which remain trapped on the hardware for a variety of reasons that, for the purpose of this article, are neither here nor there. That said, it looks like at least one Nintendo DS game is about to be freed.
