todaynftnews.com
Yuga Labs Is Hiring top Web3 talent to Build the Next Internet: CEO Nicole Muni
Nicole Muniz, CEO of Yuga Labs, addressed the potential of IP rights, the importance of safety and security of digital assets, and the genesis of Bored Ape Watch Club (BAYC) at WebSummit, Lisbon’s annual technology conference. Muniz explained the distinction between an NFT and a JPEG by stating that...
nftevening.com
OpenSea Introduce Optional Creator Royalties
In a Twitter thread this morning, OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace, announced new optional creator royalties. As the biggest NFT marketplace by some margin, how OpenSea operates impacts the wider NFT space. The detailed Twitter thread has opened up a massive debate in the NFT community and signals a major change in the web3 NFT ecosystem. In recent months, OpenSea has remained quiet about the topic but has now finally spoken out.
cryptonewsz.com
Minted launchpad eases NFT usage via free minting feature
Minted Launchpad is live, allowing users to mint and trade their favorite NFTs on the platform. Moreover, they can browse a wide range of collections with security and ease of use as top priorities. With the step in place, A Hard Working Man is now being brought to the ecosystem...
daystech.org
Tech News: Avantra boosts automation capabilities in newest release of product
Accounting and monetary software program supplier Sage introduced the winners of the 2022 Sage Intacct Partner Awards. Overall, 24 companions took dwelling awards — with the highest companions throughout 9 classes receiving particular recognition. This yr’s Sage Intacct VAR Partner Award winners had been: Alliance Solutions, Accordant Company, Baker Tilly, Cherry Bekaert, CompuData Inc., Cross Country Consulting, Digitek, DWD Technology Group, Ethosystems, Intellitec Solutions, JMT Consulting, Kerr Consulting, LBMC Technology Solutions, Marcum Technology, Net at Work Inc., Postlethwaite & Netterville, RKL eSolutions, RSM US, Sockeye, SWK, The Answer Company, and Wipfli. The winners of the Sage Intacct Accountants Program Partner Awards had been Consero, RSM USA LLP, and E78 Partners. These corporations had been acknowledged for excellent year-over-year progress and gross sales achievement. … IRIS Software, which makes payroll and accounting software program, received the Tech Company of the Year Award on the UK Tech Awards. It was acknowledged for its continued success within the software program market, in addition to its efforts in direction of company social duty and youth outreach applications.
nftplazas.com
LeDot Brings PixelArt to the NFT Scene
In the latest intersection of NFTs, art, and popular culture, LeDot has announced a new 10,000-piece NFT project that embraces pico art. Referring to ‘tiny picture computer image’, this art style uses pixelated images that are synonymous with the 1980s computer games to represent people in digital ecosystems and images.
sciencetimes.com
Manav Golecha, the Co-Founder of MetaTora, Creates the Best Virtual Influencers and VTubers in the History
MetaTora is a well-known company with co-founder Manav Golecha, who is responsible for developing the sector of Virtual Influencers and VTubers. Manav succeeded to create one of the best Web3 studios for animations in the world. You just have to see newly created characters and impressive virtual worlds. Only highly-skilled experts are able to perform such a job.
blockworks.co
Meta Pins Web3 Hopes on Instagram Creators Minting NFTs
Meta’s latest blockchain offering will let a select group of US creators on Instagram mint NFTs and sell the digital assets directly via the social media platform. The company said it won’t charge any service fees until 2024 and will cover any gas costs incurred by both creators and collectors for the time being. However, any in-app purchases of NFTs are still subject to applicable Android and iOS app store fees.
bitcoinist.com
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Instagram is building native minting features for NFTs, while OpenSea finds itself in the middle of the heated ‘creator royalty’ debate. Creator monetization was a core pillar of much of last week’s NFT discussion, all while the ‘excitement to irrelevance’ spectrum of new NFT projects is seemingly accelerating (if Art Gobblers are any example).
cryptonewsz.com
SupraOracles & Next Protocol partnership: transition from Web2 to Web3 games made easier
The transition of Web2 to Web3 is governed by NEXTiBOT robots making a smooth transition. With the help of blockchain technology, Next Protocol is on a mission to create an animated metaverse gaming experience for users. The new features would provide players with a unique level of physical and digital fun enabling users to build, design, craft, and farm on this platform.
kitco.com
This metaverse now involves 'deep and thoughtful' conversations with AI and 'alien girls' - Sasha Tityanko
(Kitco News) - The metaverse now allows users to converse with artificial intelligence NPCs (non-playable characters), improving user experience, said Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO and Art Director at Sensorium. "You can have a really deep, thoughtful, and contextual conversation [with our AI]," she said. "With our virtual beings, with have...
nftgators.com
Web3 SaaS Platform Versify Labs Launches NFT Loyalty Solution on Polygon
Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The blockchain-based SaaS platform joins a growing list of web3 projects collaborating with Polygon to onboard web2 brands. Starbucks launched its Polygon-based loyalty program Odyssey in September. Versify Labs has launched a digital collectibles loyalty offering on Polygon. The...
salestechstar.com
Fabric and Reply Join Forces to Elevate Fabric’s Robotic Capabilities
LEA Reply, Reply’s supply-chain execution platform, enables new levels of flexibility and automation. Fabric, the technology company that’s reshaping retail fulfillment, and Reply, specialized in new communications channels and digital media, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to offer brands and retailers a seamless integration to a single point solution for a warehouse management system (WMS) and automated robotic fulfillment.
bitpinas.com
Globe Ventures Metaverse, Calls Self as ‘First Telco to Bring Filipinos to the Metaverse’
Following the still ongoing adoption of web3 technology in the country, digital solutions platform Globe has now joined the ranks of Filipino firms that have adopted and entered the metaverse. The firm’s venture was made possible through its own virtual platform, Virtual Hangouts, and its partnerships with other local and global metaverse-focused entities.
consumergoods.com
Maison Hennessy’s Exclusive NFT Membership Is a Unique Twist on Web3
While CPG brands are beginning to dive deeper into immersive experiences in the metaverse, Maison Hennessy is building an exclusive, digital and real-life hybrid membership with NFTs and cultural exhibitions as the backbone. Café 11, named after the hour when the Hennessy Tasting Committee meets, is a Web3 initiative that...
cryptonewsz.com
Ruby Protocol collaborates with Subsquid
Ruby Protocol is extremely excited and enthusiastic about sharing the latest news of their tying up with Subsquid in a mutually beneficial partnership. For all practical purposes, Subsquid is an indexing solution that provides the opportunity to all of the creators and builders connected and functioning in the Web3 world, possessing the power to have complete connectivity capabilities to all of their very own on-chain data.
nftplazas.com
Through the Lens: Catching Up with NFT Photographer Hanna Balaban
Welcome everyone to our brand spanking new column – Through the Lens! We’re super excited to bring this new biweekly series to you, where we’ll be featuring the most talented NFT photographers. There are so many amazing photographers joining the NFT space, and it’s about time they got some recognition as well!
nftplazas.com
Museums Snapping Up NFT Art Despite Bear Market
We might be in the middle of a crypto winter but that hasn’t stopped NFTs from going from strength to strength. One of the ways that this has happened is through top museums around the world like the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City taking on more NFT art for exhibition.
