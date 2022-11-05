Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Banks County's miraculous pass, two-point conversion stuns Providence Christian
HOMER — Banks County’s miraculous, Hail Mary touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion, gave the hosts a stunning 40-39 victory over Providence in the teams’ final 2022 football game. The Storm led 18-0 early, but Banks capitalized on turnovers and charged back for a 20-18 halftime lead....
accesswdun.com
5 Things: What we learned from the final week of the high school football regular season
While very little was on the line in terms of playoff seeding or region championships, there were some interesting takeaways from Friday night's action. 1. Gainesville and North Forsyth have no hangover after emotional region title game. The Region 8-6A championship showdown between Gainesville and North Forsyth was a thrilling...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Hebron Christian upsets region champion Stephens County, earns state playoff berth
TOCCOA — Hebron Christian earned a Class AAA state football playoff berth with a clutch victory Friday night over Region 8-AAA champion Stephens County. The Lions (8-2, 3-2) handed Stephens County (8-2, 4-1) its only loss in region play this season. Hebron, under new head coach Jonathan Gess, finished in a three-way tie for second place in 8-AAA with Oconee County and Monroe Area — a coin flip will decide the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.
accesswdun.com
Football: Brown scores four times in Jefferson's 35-7 win
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Sammy Brown scored the first four touchdowns of the night as Jefferson defeated Eastside Friday, 35-7. Brown scored three times in the second quarter, the first coming just 28 seconds in to give the Dragons a 7-0 lead. Two minutes later, he ran in from 39 yards out to push the lead to 14-0 before a 4-yard run with 5:19 left in the half to go up, 21-0.
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford finishes perfect season with 49-7 win over Central Gwinnett
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Buford is 10-0 headed into the playoffs after defeating Central Gwinnett Friday night, 49-7. The Wolves jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the opening play of the game as KJ Bolden found a crease and took the opening kickoff 97 yards to the endzone and put Buford up, 7-0, before the offense saw the field. On the next Buford drive, Justice Haynes ran 59 yards to the house, pushing the lead to 14-0 with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
accesswdun.com
Football: Lakeview wins shootout at Loganville Christian
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Lakeview trailed at halftime but stormed back to take down Loganville Christian Friday night, 52-34. Landon Hanes got it started with a 27-yard run just seconds into the game to take a 7-0 lead before Loganville Christian tied it on a 40-yard passing touchdown. Hanes scored again at the end of the first quarter to take a 14-7 lead on a 25-yard sprint.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Wesleyan loses heartbreaker at Pickens
PICKENS — Wesleyan football saw its regular season come to an end Friday night at Pickens, losing 20-13 in a heartbreaker. The Wolves, who will play at Stephens County in the first round of state, trailed until they scored to go up 13-12 in the second half, but Pickens rallied for a game-winning drive to go up 20-13 with a minute left. Wesleyan drove into Pickens territory in an attempt to tie, but a turnover ended its hopes.
accesswdun.com
Football: East Forsyth holds off North Hall in 28-21 victory
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It wasn’t pretty, but East Forsyth will take it. The Broncos (6-4, 4-4 Region 8-4A) battled through 128 penalty yards to hold off North Hall (3-7, 3-5 Region 8-4A) in a 28-21 dogfight Friday at Bronco Stadium. “We’re committing penalties, we’ve done it all year...
dawgnation.com
Georgia a monster road favorite at Mississippi State, Kirby Smart cautions ‘humility is a week away’
ATHENS — Georgia has become a near-unanimous No. 1 team once again and is heavily favored by 16 points in a road game at Mississippi State under the lights. If you think that’s a dangerous scenario, Coach Kirby Smart would agree with you and his players are on the same page.
dawgnation.com
From Kirby Smart celebrating to Stetson Bennett’s phone, the best viral moments from Georgia football’s win over Tennessee
Georgia fans won’t forget the events of Saturday for a long, long time. The fanbase made a huge difference on Saturday afternoon in cheering on the No. 1 Bulldogs. More importantly, the rabid group of 92,000 fans absolutely spooked the high-flying Tennessee offense. The Volunteers had seven false start...
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
dawgnation.com
Jalin Hyatt pays Georgia football the ultimate compliment: ‘Way more physical than Alabama’
Georgia’s win over Tennessee on Saturday wasn’t so much because Georgia outplayed Tennessee. To be sure, the Bulldogs did so in the 27-13 win over the previously unbeaten Volunteers. The final score does not capture how thoroughly the Bulldogs dominated Tennessee. The Bulldogs beat the Volunteers because at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia fans chant 'overrated' at Tennessee during blowout
Georgia fans weren’t happy when the first College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and had Tennessee in the No. 1 spot. Not only weren’t the undefeated reigning champions ranked No. 1, they weren’t even in the No. 2 spot, as that was held by Ohio State.
‘He’ll always be here’: Fans remember legendary Head Coach Vince Dooley
ATHENS, Ga (WSAV) — While Georgia vs Tennessee might be the game of the year in the SEC, it’s with a heavy heart that the dawgs enter tonight’s matchup. It’s their first home game following the passing of Legendary Head Coach Vince Dooley. “He put the University of Georgia on the map,” said longtime UGA […]
accesswdun.com
Georgia sees another drop in gas prices, continues to be the cheapest in the country
As gas prices continue to drop across the state, for the second week in a row Gainesville was listed as one of the top three cities statewide with some of the cheapest gas. According to the Monday morning fuel report released by AAA, the state average is still the cheapest in the country at $3.12, while Gainesville’s average is $3.00.
accesswdun.com
Soo Hong runs against Ernie Anaya for District 103 seat
Republican Soo Hong is running against Democrat Ernie Anaya for the Georgia State House District 103 position in this year’s midterm election. District 103 was previously designated as the area southeast of Flowery Branch. After redistricting in 2020, it has moved to the south and southwest of Flowery Branch, including most of Buford and parts of Sugar Hill. The District 103 seat sits among 180 House of Representative positions in Georgia.
78-Year-Old Seigfried Otto Stritzl Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain. The crash happened on Thursday evening that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Seigfried Otto Stritzl of Gainesville.
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
thecomeback.com
Clemson gets disappointing news before big game
The Clemson Tigers are entering Saturday night’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. But when they take on the Fighting Irish on the road on Saturday night, it looks like Dabo Swinney’s squad will be without one of its top playmakers on defense.
Comments / 0