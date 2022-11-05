Read full article on original website
5 Things: What we learned from the final week of the high school football regular season
While very little was on the line in terms of playoff seeding or region championships, there were some interesting takeaways from Friday night's action. 1. Gainesville and North Forsyth have no hangover after emotional region title game. The Region 8-6A championship showdown between Gainesville and North Forsyth was a thrilling...
FGN Week 12 wrap: Perfection; crazy finish in 7-3A highlight Friday night
Buford and Gainesville both completed perfect regular seasons, and Lumpkin County qualified for the Class 3A playoff on Friday night in the regular season finale around the state and area. The Class 7A No. 1-ranked Wolves blasted Central Gwinnett, 49-7, while Class 6A No. 5 Gainesville whipped Jackson County, 51-0,...
Football: Buford finishes perfect season with 49-7 win over Central Gwinnett
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Buford is 10-0 headed into the playoffs after defeating Central Gwinnett Friday night, 49-7. The Wolves jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the opening play of the game as KJ Bolden found a crease and took the opening kickoff 97 yards to the endzone and put Buford up, 7-0, before the offense saw the field. On the next Buford drive, Justice Haynes ran 59 yards to the house, pushing the lead to 14-0 with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
Football: Banks County rallies to win over Providence
HOMER, Ga. — Kolby Watson passed for three touchdowns and 150 yards to lead Banks County's rally past Providence Christian, 40-39, on Friday at Leopard Stadium. The Leopards rallied from 19 points down in the first half to take a 21-19 lead at the half and held on in the second half to win. The win broke the Leopards' five-game losing streak.
Football: Brown scores four times in Jefferson's 35-7 win
JEFFERSON, Ga. — Sammy Brown scored the first four touchdowns of the night as Jefferson defeated Eastside Friday, 35-7. Brown scored three times in the second quarter, the first coming just 28 seconds in to give the Dragons a 7-0 lead. Two minutes later, he ran in from 39 yards out to push the lead to 14-0 before a 4-yard run with 5:19 left in the half to go up, 21-0.
Football: Flowery Branch snaps seven-game losing skid in 46-0 win over Heritage
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Flowery Branch wrapped up the 2022 schedule with a 46-0 win over Heritage, Conyers Friday night. The Falcons got things rolling midway through the first quarter when Myles Ivey broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, Josh Oliver found Jeremiah Ware for a 55-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 12-0.
Banks County's miraculous pass, two-point conversion stuns Providence Christian
HOMER — Banks County’s miraculous, Hail Mary touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion, gave the hosts a stunning 40-39 victory over Providence in the teams’ final 2022 football game. The Storm led 18-0 early, but Banks capitalized on turnovers and charged back for a 20-18 halftime lead....
High School: The Final 2022 Extra Elite 25 Fall Softball National Rankings… It All Comes Down to Georgia!
Two Powers in the Peach State Win State Titles, Finish with Just 1 Loss. Well, the girls in Georgia did not make it easy for the final national rankings this season among those states in the country that play high school softball in the fall. Rankings don’t change at the...
Football: Lakeview wins shootout at Loganville Christian
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Lakeview trailed at halftime but stormed back to take down Loganville Christian Friday night, 52-34. Landon Hanes got it started with a 27-yard run just seconds into the game to take a 7-0 lead before Loganville Christian tied it on a 40-yard passing touchdown. Hanes scored again at the end of the first quarter to take a 14-7 lead on a 25-yard sprint.
Wesleyan loses heartbreaker at Pickens
PICKENS — Wesleyan football saw its regular season come to an end Friday night at Pickens, losing 20-13 in a heartbreaker. The Wolves, who will play at Stephens County in the first round of state, trailed until they scored to go up 13-12 in the second half, but Pickens rallied for a game-winning drive to go up 20-13 with a minute left. Wesleyan drove into Pickens territory in an attempt to tie, but a turnover ended its hopes.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms Monday, will impact Florida and Georgia later this week
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning east of the Bahamas. Nicole is forecast to move west towards central Florida later this week. By Friday, Nicole is forecast to move northeast, potentially over central and east Georgia. For Metro Atlanta, rain will be limited to the eastern half of North...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Mary “Evelyn” Carroll Allison
Mary “Evelyn” Carroll Allison, passed away on November 5, 2022 after a brief illness with cancer. A former resident of Hall County, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Doyle Allison and sister, Rosa Marie Smith. Evelyn, or “Nunny” as she was affectionately known to her...
78-Year-Old Seigfried Otto Stritzl Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain. The crash happened on Thursday evening that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Seigfried Otto Stritzl of Gainesville.
Pyron rallies Jackets past Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Zach Pyron threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in his first career start to lift Georgia Tech to a 28-27 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Pyron’s 9-yard touchdown run with 3:30 remaining was the game winner, as the Yellow Jackets (4-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from a 27-16 deficit to snap a two-game losing streak.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
Georgia sees another drop in gas prices, continues to be the cheapest in the country
As gas prices continue to drop across the state, for the second week in a row Gainesville was listed as one of the top three cities statewide with some of the cheapest gas. According to the Monday morning fuel report released by AAA, the state average is still the cheapest in the country at $3.12, while Gainesville’s average is $3.00.
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
