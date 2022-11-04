Park Station Lofts, first property planned under Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, under construction

Read full article on original website
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Over 400 People Apply For Spots In Jefferson Park Affordable Housing For Veterans, People With Disabilities
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side affordable housing development for veterans, people with disabilities and families is ready to welcome residents — and is already in high demand. The project by Full Circle Communities broke ground in October 2021, developing two four-story buildings with 48 one-, two-...
rejournals.com
Essex facilitates sale in Calumet City
Essex Realty Group, Inc. recently facilitated the sale of 117-121 167th Street, a value-add opportunity located in Calumet City. The parcel was listed for sale by Essex Director Brian Mond who led the marketing efforts of the property. After nearly 12 tours, and several competitive offers, the property sold for $1,875,000 to a local investor. The sale price reflects a cap rate of 7.43% and GRM of 6.55. Essex Director Derek Kaptanoglu represented the buyer.
City Council approves mayor’s $16.4 billion budget
On Monday, Chicago City Council voted 32-18 to pass Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion 2023 budget. Like the City Council, local alderwomen were divided. Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) both voted to pass the budget at the Nov. 7 City Council meeting, while Ald. Sophia King (4th), who is challenging Lightfoot for her mayoral seat in February, voted against.
Over 200 Chicagoans buy their first home with help from Far South Side nonprofit
The Far South Community Development Corporation, a Chicago-based nonprofit, has helped over 200 first-time homebuyers successfully purchase a new home over the past 18 months. Far South VP Janece Simmons said their services are available to anyone.
oakpark.com
Neighbors get a win on Roosevelt Road nuisance
The Oak Park village board denied a special use request to operate a custom vehicle upholstery business at 6212 Roosevelt Rd., a portion of the former Associated Tire & Battery property. The denial delighted neighbors who have been beleaguered by noise and clogged alleys for well over a year. “We...
fox32chicago.com
4 armed robberies reported within 5 minutes of each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are issuing a warning after four armed robberies occurred within five minutes of each other on the West Side Tuesday. According to police, in each incident, the offenders approached the victim and announced a robbery while armed with handguns. The offenders then took the victim's personal...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Public Schools May Take On More Costs As It Breaks Away From Mayoral Control, Report Says
CHICAGO — Chicagoans will get to elect their school board members starting in 2024. But a report out this week suggests that may come with a cost. The report, prepared by the district with help from a consulting firm, lists expenses currently picked up by other city agencies that Chicago Public Schools might have to take on as it transitions to an elected school board for the first time in the city’s history. These include water bills, rent, summer programs and increased pension contributions, among other costs — possibly adding up to tens of millions of dollars a year.
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker petitioned to stop closing of Urban Prep campuses in Bronzeville, Englewood
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Prizker is being petitioned to stop the closing of Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood. The Chicago Board of Education recently revoked the academy's charter, citing what it calls a "mismanagement of money." The all-male charter schools have long been known for a...
Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side
Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood.
blockclubchicago.org
Longtime South Side Favorite Old Fashioned Donuts Celebrates 50 Years In Roseland
ROSELAND — Customers from across Chicago and beyond came to Roseland in droves this weekend for a taste of longtime neighborhood staple Old Fashioned Donuts, which marked its 50th anniversary Friday. A scaled-down menu of glazed and chocolate doughnuts was offered Saturday at the bakery, 11248 S. Michigan Ave.,...
Piccolo Mondo Restaurant to close after 37 years in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The renowned Piccolo Mondo Restaurant and Bakery in Hyde Park announced over the weekend that it is going out of business later this month after 37 years.Originally Piccolo Mondo Café, the trattoria has been in operation since 1985 on the ground floor of the Windermere House apartment tower, at 1642 E. 56th St. Owner Norberto Zas announced in a Facebook post that Piccolo Mondo will close its doors on Sunday, Nov. 27. He wrote that he has decided to retire.The restaurant has been popular for decades with Hyde Park neighbors and the University of Chicago community – as...
fox32chicago.com
Burglars smashed windows at three properties in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that burglars smashed windows on three properties in the West Ridge neighborhood in just 14 minutes. The crime spree happened early Thursday morning, starting at 3:27 a.m. The robbers smashed front windows on three locations on North Western near Devon in the next 14 minutes.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
36th House District: Burke challenged by Robbins police chief
State Rep. Kelly Burke (D-36th), of Evergreen Park, is running for her seventh term in the General Assembly and has a Republican opponent for the first time since 2012. Robbins Police Chief David Sheppard is running against her in the November 8 general election. Both are seeking to represent the...
25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?
CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47. Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus Operators
The full-time position is among many job openings CTA is looking to fill. If you're searching for a new job, you might want to look at Chicago Transit Authority's career page. The transportation company is searching for new employees to fill openings, with the latest being a full-time bus operator.
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. A group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.
Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
Hyde Park Herald
