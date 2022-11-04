At least one of St. Bonaventure’s first-year interns will be putting down roots in San Jose. The Good Doctor has elevated Brandon Larracuente to series-regular status, TVLine has learned. The promotion comes just five episodes after he was introduced as surgical resident Dr. Danny Perez, and ahead of the ABC medical drama’s landmark 100th episode (airing Monday, Nov. 14 at 10/9c). As of press time, Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first year Danica Powell, remains a recurring player. First introduced in the Oct. 10 episode “Change of Perspective,” Perez is described as “strikingly handsome with a natural, easy charm.” He is someone...

15 MINUTES AGO