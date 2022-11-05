The Nado's 2022 Football season came to a close Friday night, with the weather, ironically playing a factor in the loss. Towanda Circle relied heavily on their running game in the second half to defeat Field Kindley 34-6. Circle jumped out to an early lead with an 86-yard TD catch by Ty Smith; Cooper Chadwell was 4-6 for 128 yards with 2 TDs and an interception in the win. He also added 126 yards on the ground on seven carries, with a touchdown. For the Nado, Jeremy Colbert led the way with 139 yards rushing on 23 carries, with a touchdown. Rain and temperatures in the upper 30s caused slippery turf, which hampered the Nado's ground game. Field Kindley ends the season at 6-4.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO