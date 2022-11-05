ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

tigermedianet.com

Football wins third game of season

Fort Hays State football defeated Northeastern State 27-14 on Senior Day Saturday (Nov. 5) at Lewis Field Stadium. After a slow start, the Tigers took the lead in the second quarter and held onto it until the end. FHSU improved to 3-7, while NSU fell to 1-9. Neither team had...
tigermedianet.com

Women’s basketball opens season 1-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The No. 3 Fort Hays State women’s basketball team moved to 1-1 on the year after a 45-43 win over Southern Nazarene Sunday afternoon (Nov. 6) on the final day of the 2022 D2CCA Tip-Off Classic. The Tigers built an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter and held on for the duration of the contest to hand Southern Nazarene its second loss of the weekend.
tigermedianet.com

Women 5th, men 10th at conference meet

JOPLIN, Mo. – Two runners from the Fort Hays State women’s cross country team earned All-MIAA honors Saturday morning (Nov. 5) at the 2022 MIAA Championships, helping the Tigers to a fifth-place finish out of the 13 league teams. Missouri Southern hosted this year’s six-kilometer championship race at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
tigermedianet.com

Jennies slip by Tigers in conference semifinals

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State fell to No. 4 ranked Central Missouri by a score of 2-0 in the MIAA Tournament Semifinals on Friday (Nov. 4). The Jennies scored once in each period to advance to the championship and take on second-seeded Emporia State on Sunday. The Tigers moved to 11-2-7 overall, and the Jennies improved to 17-1-2 overall.
koamnewsnow.com

Pittsburg State claims outright MIAA championship

WATCH: Pittsburg State beats Washburn 37-23 on Saturday to win the outright MIAA championship. The Gorillas are 10-0 heading into their regular season finale against Fort Hays State. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
catchitkansas.com

Salina Central hangs on, ends Great Bend’s streak, season

SALINA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - After losing 19-straight games, Great Bend almost seemed impossible to beat the past seven weeks. The Panthers tried some late-game magic one more time but on a cold Friday night in Salina, senior running back Kenyon McMillan and the Mustangs were too much in a 40-35 win.
kggfradio.com

The Circle Is Unbroken; The Nado's Season Comes To An End

The Nado's 2022 Football season came to a close Friday night, with the weather, ironically playing a factor in the loss. Towanda Circle relied heavily on their running game in the second half to defeat Field Kindley 34-6. Circle jumped out to an early lead with an 86-yard TD catch by Ty Smith; Cooper Chadwell was 4-6 for 128 yards with 2 TDs and an interception in the win. He also added 126 yards on the ground on seven carries, with a touchdown. For the Nado, Jeremy Colbert led the way with 139 yards rushing on 23 carries, with a touchdown. Rain and temperatures in the upper 30s caused slippery turf, which hampered the Nado's ground game. Field Kindley ends the season at 6-4.
Great Bend Post

Former GBHS standout to be inducted into Newman HOF

The three-sport high school athlete is fairly common. Rubi Spray, or Rubi Torres as she was known 11 years ago, was the rare four-sport athlete, running track and cross country, swimming, playing soccer, and cheering for Great Bend High School during a busy career. That work ethic paid off in high school, and as a runner and student at Wichita’s Newman University. In February of next year, Spray will be inducted into the Newman Sports Hall of Fame.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
fourstateshomepage.com

Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit

JOPLIN, Mo. — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office attempt to pull over a vehicle this afternoon (11/4), on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired. Around 4:00 p.m., Jasper County Deputies tried to stop a tan-colored Volvo passenger car on North Main Street. Deputies attempted the traffic stop because they believed the driver may have been impaired.
KSNT News

Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas

PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would […]
fourstateshomepage.com

Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
PARSONS, KS

