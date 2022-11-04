Read full article on original website
Ethiopia Hateso Guji Washed
Blind Assessment: Complex, nuanced, deep. White nectarine, lavender, dark chocolate, maple syrup, tangerine zest in aroma and cup. Richly sweet structure with crisply bright acidity; very full, syrupy mouthfeel. Cocoa-toned finish supported by notes of white nectarine and maple syrup. Notes: Produced by smallholding farmers from local landrace varieties of...
Ethiopia Wush Wush Black Honey Lot 2
Blind Assessment: Floral and richly fruit-toned. Guava, tea rose, sage, pralines, cane sugar in aroma and cup. Sweet-tart structure with winy acidity; full, syrupy mouthfeel. The rich finish leads with notes of tea rose and guava, supported by cane sugar. Notes: Produced by smallholding farmers entirely of the indigenous Ethiopian...
Rwanda Cyesha Natural
Blind Assessment: Sweetly tart, juicy, bright. Red grape, sandalwood, dark chocolate, almond butter, pink grapefruit zest in aroma and small cup. Sweet-tart structure with elegantly high-toned acidity; syrupy-smooth mouthfeel. Crisply fruit-toned finish. Notes: Produced at the Cyesha Coffee Plantation entirely of the Bourbon variety of Arabica, and processed by the...
Colombia Finca Samboni Gesha Anaerobic Natural
Blind Assessment: Intensely aromatic, richly sweet-tart. Raspberry jam, star jasmine, tangerine zest, oak forest, amber in aroma and cup. High-toned, sweet-tart structure with vibrant, juicy acidity; plush, syrupy mouthfeel. The long, resonant finish centers around notes of raspberry and star jasmine. Notes: Produced by John Samboni of Finca Samboni entirely...
Alishan Washed
Blind Assessment: Balanced, gently bright. Red grape, almond, cedar, narcissus, baking chocolate in aroma and cup. Sweet-toned structure with brisk acidity; full, creamy mouthfeel. The short finish leads with notes of red grape and baking chocolate, rounding to sweet almond in the long with undertones of cedar. Notes: Produced at...
Guatemala Valentón
Blind Assessment: Very sweet, intricately balanced. Milk chocolate, pineapple, nougat, oak, lily in aroma and cup. Sweet-toned with very balanced acidity; crisp, lightly satiny mouthfeel. There’s a hint of sweet chocolate in the gently drying finish that’s predominated by aromatic wood notes. Notes: Produced by Elda Argueta, a...
