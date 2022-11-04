Never before have I ever been nor ever imagined being so embarrassed and saddened to be an American knowing this woman and her boss are the two people a frighteningly sufficient number of Americans elected. Never before have two more incompetent people ever been president and vice-president and after some others in both positions that is quite a feat.
why do they think campaigning from city to city will make people vote for them? people already have their minds set on who they will vote for
How did we end up with those three? Something is clearly not right with our system where instead of getting the best and the brightest to lead us into the future, we get the mentally impaired, the morally reprehensible and deeply corrupt sucking the vitality out of society.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Kamala Harris in Chicago as gubernatorial candidates make last-minute stops ahead of Election Day
As Democrats sweat GOP surge, politicians led by Biden fan out across Illinois in campaign season’s final weekend
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
Illinois candidates collect endorsements ahead of election
Getting to know Illinois’ 17th District candidates
Incumbents and those looking to get elected to Illinois' statehouse sound off on vaccine mandates for kids
GOP Cries Foul Over Flier Targeting Illinois Supreme Court Candidate
Voting Chicago: Research explores what issues matter most to young voters
With Tensions High Ahead of Tuesday's Election, Top Cop Says There's ‘No Threats Specific to Chicago'
Brother of Chicago murder victim blasts Biden's Illinois trip: 'Say you were wrong'
Gun control an issue in race for Illinois governor
Biden to Visit Chicago Area Friday, Likely Stumping For Suburban Democrats Ahead of Election Day
Can You Bring Notes To The Voting Booth in Illinois?
Candidates discuss Illinois’ unfunded pension debt
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
Illinois election: A voter guide and early voting facts
Election Day forecast: Illinois statehouse reporter Brenden Moore's predictions
Incorrect texts confuse voters across Illinois
Pritzker headlines a drag show
Hyde Park Herald
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 72