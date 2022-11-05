Read full article on original website
ballstatedailynews.com
Five points better: Ball State Women’s Basketball has something to prove after last season’s heartbreak
“Five points better,” Brady Sallee, Ball State Women’s Basketball head coach, said. “Five points better,” Anna Clephane, redshirt senior, said. “Five points better,” Annie Rauch, senior, said. “Five points better,” Ally Becki, sophomore, said. It’s the mantra Ball State’s coaching staff and players alike have...
ballstatedailynews.com
Wapahani outduels Linton-Stockton to claim sixth state title, first since 2016
The Wapahani Raiders were back in familiar territory on Saturday. After finishing runner-up in class 2A volleyball to Barr-Reeve two years ago, the Raiders hoped to capture another state championship for the school out of Selma. As fans filed into Worthen Arena, both the Wapahani Raiders and Linton-Stockton Miners were...
ballstatedailynews.com
Yorktown football Defeats Norwell in sectional championship
After the first quarter, the Yorktown Tigers trailed the Norwell Knights by 21-points in the Sectional 27 Championship game. With 24.8 seconds left in the game, all that stood between the Tigers and a sectional championship was a goal-line stand with their backs to their endzone. With the game on...
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
11/4 Highlight Zone – Sectional Championships
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll, Snider, Columbia City, Bishop Luers, Bluffton, and Adams Central all brought home the hardware on Friday night, as we crowned sectional champions on the Highlight Zone!
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
cbs4indy.com
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
Current Publishing
DOUBLE ‘JEOPARDY!’: Fishers resident competes on iconic game show for second time this year
For as long as Sarah Snider can remember, she has tuned in at 7:30 p.m., whenever possible, and watched “Jeopardy!” from the comfort of her living room. Late last month, Snider – in the company of family and friends – watched a special episode of her favorite TV game show.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms
INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
cohaitungchi.com
19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend
Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
Current Publishing
Capriotti’s to open Nov. 7 on Michigan Road in Carmel
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop will open its first restaurant in Hamilton County on Nov. 7 at 11100 N. Michigan Rd. in Carmel. Known for menu items that include cheese steaks and turkey subs, Capriotti’s is expected to employ 20 workers in Carmel. Indianapolis native Casey McGaughey will own and...
wrtv.com
IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has canceled a segment of the Blue Line which would have run from Washington Street and Holt Road to the airport. This also ends 50 million dollars of infrastructure improvements that came with the project - including stormwater drainage and new sidewalks. City-county councilor Jared Evans...
Lafayette Square Mall reopening delayed
As work on transforming the former Lafayette Square Mall into Window to the World continues, developers now say it will not open later this month as originally planned.
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
readthereporter.com
Carmel couple gives special gift to city
It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
Carmel poll worker removed from early voting site responds to GOP interference allegations, sheriff investigating
CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker at an early voting site in Carmel, Indiana, was removed from their post on Thursday. County Republicans are alleging illegal activity and said the local sheriff has opened an investigation. Republican Party allegations The Hamilton County Republican Party released a statement on Sunday alleging that the poll worker, who […]
1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
AdWeek
WTHR Morning Anchor Carlos Diaz Leaving TV News and Moving to Florida
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WTHR morning anchor Carlos Diaz said he is leaving the Indianapolis NBC affiliate and moving to Florida. “My wife and I have...
Indianapolis firefighters free girl stuck under seat of school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters helped rescue a young girl who became stuck under a seat on her school bus Thursday. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Sloan Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the girl was stuck.
