Medical News Today
What to know about arachnoid cysts
Arachnoid cysts are fluid-filled sacs in the brain or spinal cord. They can be present before birth or result from a head injury. They typically do not cause symptoms or require treatment. Many cysts are benign and do not cause symptoms. However, a cyst can expand. This can compress surrounding...
Medical News Today
What to know about ventral hernia
A ventral hernia, also known as an abdominal hernia, occurs when tissue protrudes through the abdomen wall due to a gap or weakness. Hernias can develop in several places in the body, and doctors name them according to where they occur. For example, ventral refers to the abdomen, and a femoral hernia develops in the upper thigh.
Medical News Today
What to know about Sweet syndrome
Sweet syndrome is a rare inflammatory condition. It involves a sudden onset of fever and painful skin rashes. Sweet syndrome, or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis, is a rare skin condition. It takes its name from Dr. Robert Douglas Sweet, who first described the condition in 1964. The condition falls under...
Medical News Today
What to know about shoulder arthritis
Shoulder arthritis refers to damage to the cartilage in the shoulder joint. It usually results from wear and tear on cartilage due to aging or injury, such as a fracture. Arthritis is a condition that causes pain in the joints. According to the Arthritis Foundation, it affects approximately 60 million adults and 300,000 children in the United States. There are over 100 different types of arthritis.
Medical News Today
What to know about hyperaldosteronism
“Hyperaldosteronism” is the medical term for when one or both adrenal glands release too much of the hormone aldosterone. Too much aldosterone can cause high blood pressure, which could lead to atrial fibrillation, heart attack, or stroke. Hyperaldosteronism can be primary or secondary. Primary hyperaldosteronism results from an issue...
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
Yes, adults can get RSV too. Here's what to know about the viral illness that's sending kids to the ICU.
You've probably had RSV before, and you'll probably get it again. The illness can be dangerous for babies and grandparents.
Medical News Today
Colorectal cancer: Noninvasive tests may be just as effective as colonoscopy
The fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and multitarget stool DNA (mt-sDNA) test are two of the most commonly used noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer. A new study analyzing data from a national insurer’s claims database suggests that FIT was more cost-effective than the mt-sDNA test but did not differ in patient outcomes.
Medical News Today
Cerebellar stroke: What to know
A cerebellar stroke is a rare type of stroke. It affects the cerebellum, an area of the brain responsible for coordinating movement and balance. Ischemic or hemorrhagic events can cause a cerebellar stroke. A stroke happens when blood flow to a brain area is cut off due to a blockage...
Medical News Today
Anemia of chronic disease: What to know
A person with anemia of chronic disease has decreased red blood cells despite having “normal” or increased iron stores in their body. It can occur in people with underlying inflammatory conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. Anemia is a condition where the body does not have...
Medical News Today
What to know about Krabbe disease
Krabbe disease is a rare genetic disorder in which a person lacks an enzyme that breaks down specific lipids. The lipid buildup progressively destroys the nervous system, causing neurological symptoms and eventually leading to death. Most individuals with Krabbe disease develop the condition in infancy. Among this group, there is...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for an irregular heartbeat?
Medications for an irregular heartbeat — known as arrhythmia — aim to treat symptoms and prevent damage to a person’s heart and other organs. Depending on the type of arrhythmia, medication can help slow or regulate a person’s heartbeat. Arrhythmias affect. 1.5–5% — of the population,...
Medical News Today
Everything to know about leukocytoclastic vasculitis
Leukocytoclastic vasculitis (LCV) is an inflammation of the small blood vessels that causes tissue destruction. It can affect the skin or other organs, such as the heart, lungs, and gastrointestinal tract. LCV is also known as hypersensitivity vasculitis, hypersensitivity angiitis, or cutaneous small vessel vasculitis. Vasculitis is when the immune...
Medical News Today
Klippel-Feil syndrome: What to know
Klippel-Feil (KF) syndrome is a rare condition that causes some of the bones in the neck to fuse before birth. Many people with the condition have a typical life expectancy, but it can sometimes lead to complications, such as compression of the spinal cord. KF syndrome occurs when the bones...
cohaitungchi.com
What to Know About the FreeStyle Libre Continuous Glucose Monitor
The FreeStyle Libre system is a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) worn on the upper arm that provides real-time blood sugar (glucose) readings. It is intended for use by people who have type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes, especially those who take insulin. This article looks at how the FreeStyle...
What Does It Mean When Your Bilirubin Is High?
Bilirubin is a yellow-colored compound found in bile, a fluid produced by the liver that aids in digestion, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It is a waste product released when the body breaks down red blood cells. Most times, the liver is responsible for removing bilirubin, but if the liver doesn't function properly, you may get high bilirubin levels in your system.
