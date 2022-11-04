ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

Daily Iowan

Opinion | Why Iowa City needs Amtrak

The Iowa City City Council recently agreed to purchase three properties near the city’s railyard to provide space for a proposed Amtrak route — the country’s largest passenger rail operator — from Iowa City to Chicago. A successful partnership with Amtrak will bring monetary and climate...
IOWA CITY, IA
cityofmarion.org

City Offices to Close in Observance of Veterans Day

Marion City Hall and other City offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Regular business hours resume on Monday, Nov. 14. Public safety and other critical City services continue to be provided. Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected according to the normal...
MARION, IA
cityofmarion.org

RecAssist- Financial Assistance

The Marion Parks & Recreation Department recognizes that there are Marion residents who are financially unable to participate in programs offered by the Recreation Department, but desire the opportunity to experience the benefits of leisure activities. The department has established RecAssist as a supplement of funds to make recreation and swimming programs available to Marion residents.
MARION, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Iowa farmers markets move indoors for the season

Just as the outdoor farmers market season ends in Iowa, the indoor market season begins. Already, indoor markets have started in West Branch, Waverly, Decorah and elsewhere, while others are slated to start soon. One notable absence this season is the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, which ended both its indoor...
WEST BRANCH, IA
KCJJ

University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa losing millions in rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year

Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
Whiskey Riff

Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans

In a groundbreaking and extremely scientific study, researchers discovered something anyone living in Iowa already knows: we love our Busch Light. A lot. Like A LOT A LOT. map via PopSci.com So much so, that according to the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association, nearly 16 million gallons of Busch Light were shipped to Iowa in a single year. These noble researchers also did the math for us and that comes out to a humble seven gallon pony keg per every […] The post Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Police find Cedar Rapids student with stolen handgun and ammo off campus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 4th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Community School District staff were made aware of a student who posed a security threat on or near the Washington High School campus. Staff immediately notified the on-site Cedar Rapids Police Department School Resource Officer and implemented established protocols...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff

An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Hail falls across eastern Iowa

Dreams have become reality for multiple local business owners in Marion. Judge finds landlord illegally withheld security deposits from Univ. of Iowa students. A judge called a Johnson County property manager "dishonest" in ruling he committed fraud against former tenants. Linn County nonprofit talks the benefits of gratitude. Updated: 11...
MARION, IA
superhits1027.com

1133rd Transportation Company on their way to Poland after sendoff ceremony Sunday (VIDEO)

MASON CITY — The Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City is off on their year-long deployment to Poland as part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. It’s part of the United States’ commitment to international order and security to our NATO allies, with the 1133rd transporting equipment and supplies in support of US and NATO forces.
MASON CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily

By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids emergency crews respond to structure fire

Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) released an update about Sunday morning's structure fire. At around midnight, CRFD was dispatched to a detached two stall garage fire at 1733 6th Avenue Southeast. Crews from various departments arrived on scene to find smoke come from...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

