WBBJ
Inaugural Military Ball hosted in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Red, white, and blue, plus dress blues and ball gowns equals one great night to shine the light of honor on our veterans and current military. The West TN Veterans coalition hosted their Inaugural Salute to our Veterans Military Ball on Saturday evening in order to receive donations to go towards a Veterans Crisis Fund.
WBBJ
First Presbyterian Church holds Kirkin’ of the Tartans service
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church holds a traditional service that dates back over twenty years in Jackson. On Sunday, the Kirkin’ of the Tartans was held at the First Presbyterian Church. It is an American tradition that celebrates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church. This is...
dicksonpost.com
Creek Wood falls to Hardin County in the playoffs
Creek Wood traveled to Hardin County for the first time since 2019 as the two teams met in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs and after a hard-fought game, Hardin County won 14-7. Hardin County will now head to Pearl-Cohn for the second round of the playoffs.
WBBJ
3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend. The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance. Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event. “When...
radionwtn.com
UC Golden Tornadoes Pummel Freedom Prep
MEMPHIS – Union City’s pummeling of Freedom Prep Academy was an “inside” job. The Golden Tornadoes – doing most of their damage between the tackles – gashed Shelby County’s third-best defense for 371 yards en route to a 48-12 victory Friday night in Round 1 of the Class 2A state playoffs.
wnbjtv.com
For the first time in nearly 70 years, Union University will play football against another school
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- This Saturday (11/05), for the first time since 1952, Union University will play football against another school. For the last two years union has held “the Buster Bowl,” where students play a football game against each other during homecoming week. But the school hasn’t played another football team since 1952. This Saturday for the first time in nearly 70 years, the bulldogs will suit up against Freed-Hardeman University.
WBBJ
Local shoppes host a holiday kick off
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Shoppes at North Park in Jackson hosted their Annual Holiday Open House. “Holiday Open House, Open House is the Kickoff to the Holiday Season here. It’s a weekend we have all the shopping that you can have we get all of our Christmas stuff and we’ve just invite everyone to come out and enjoy nine for that one location”, Marcy Simpson says.
WBBJ
Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
WBBJ
November Teen programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the teens to enjoy this November. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Every second Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on November 12. Brown Bag Book Club. Every Wednesday at 12:00 pm on November 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. Come...
WBBJ
Top Stories revisited: October 31 – November 6
JACKSON, Tenn. — With new stories everyday, you may have missed one. Characters were seen walking the streets, along with trick or treaters knocking on the doors for some fun treats and candy. On Monday evening the fun came to end at the Rodeway Inn in Jackson as a...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County World War II veteran celebrated 100 years of life Friday amongst the Town of Atoka and other Tipton County residents. John Abbott served in the United States Merchant Marines and United States Army. He comes from a family of veterans. Friday, he said being recognized by the community was overwhelming.
WBBJ
88 Haywood High seniors achieve Ready Graduate status
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood High School’s Class of 2023 is already achieving great things, even before their graduation. According to a news release, 88 seniors from the school earned their Ready Graduate status, making it the highest number of any senior class in Haywood High’s history.
WBBJ
Mr. Willie Woddell Clifton
Services for Mr. Willie Woddell Clifton, age 73 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the New Hope Baptist Church. The interment will be held on Monday, 9:30 A.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The family will receive...
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
WBBJ
City of Jackson reveals plans for Recycling Convenience Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians could be one step closer to curbside recycling. The City of Jackson is taking steps to go green, and residents may soon have a designated area to drop off their recycling. “We are super excited to finally reveal our plans for our Recycling Convenience Center,”...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/04/22 – 11/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Tennessee baseball beats Memphis in fall exhibition
JACKSON, Tenn. – Tennessee’s baseball team continues its fall schedule on Sunday with a scrimmage against Memphis at The Ballpark in Jackson. First pitch for the 18-inning exhibition is set for 2 p.m. ET, and the Vols will have Chase Dollander on the mound for the start. Tickets for the game at the former home of the Jackson Generals, the Double-A minor league club, sold out in 15 minutes.
wtva.com
Corinth police seek help solving case of injured woman walking on Highway 45
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Corinth hope someone saw something that can help detectives piece together what led to an injured woman walking south on the northbound side of Highway 45. An officer found the woman early Sunday after midnight near the state weigh station with multiple injuries.
Clifton community praying for safe return of missing 19-year-old woman
Michaelle's family gifted the town a community art gallery and coffee bar back in August.
Flu forces McNairy County Schools to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — McNairy County Schools in West Tennessee were closed because of a rising number of flu cases affecting children and support staff. For students and staff in the McNairy County School District, classes were canceled Friday. Greg Martin, the district’s director of schools, tells WREG a recent rise in flu cases is to […]
