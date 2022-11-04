Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in just 10 days
Despite there being no new coronavirus stimulus payments, millions of people are still able to receive an existing form of relief, but the time to claim the money is running out. As many as 9 million people still have unclaimed COVID-19 stimulus payments or child tax credits, according to the...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 Smart Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now
If you're investing in the stock market right now and searching for companies that are less cyclical and can generate investor returns in a wide range of environments, you're not alone. While no stock is entirely impervious to factors like the economy or market volatility, healthcare stocks can be a...
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Different From Yours. Here's Why.
Investors from all woks of life tend to follow the teachings and philosophies of legendary investor Warren Buffett. After all, Buffett is not only considered to be one of the best investors ever, but he's also one of the richest people in the world, so he's got the results to back it up.
NASDAQ
Is Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 12/09/2004, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and...
NASDAQ
Should iShares Morningstar SmallCap Growth ETF (ISCG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 06/28/2004, the iShares Morningstar SmallCap Growth ETF (ISCG) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $358.68 million, making it one...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)?
Launched on 01/26/2011, the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. ) : This Gainesville, Texas-based company which provides water solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industries of U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Downturn
Despite the doldrums the market has been experiencing this year, it's too early to tell if we're in a recession. Another weak quarter will help determine that outcome. In the meantime, it makes sense to be prepared for an economic downturn by buying stocks that can thrive in that environment.
NASDAQ
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Becomes a Penny Stock; Should You Invest?
With a year-to-date decline of over 90% in its stock price, Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) has become a penny stock. While this enormous correction in its stock price makes it attractive at current levels, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein sees a further correction in RDFN stock. What's more? Redfin stock has an Underperform...
NASDAQ
Should IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (CLRG) was launched on 12/13/2017, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by New York Life Investments. It has amassed assets over...
NASDAQ
4 Growth Stocks That I'm Bullish on Right Now
Today's video focuses on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Unity Software (NYSE: U), the Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ), and why investors should keep a closer eye on these four stocks. The semiconductor market can be confusing, but the ETF discussed in the video is slowly becoming one of my favorites. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Comments / 0