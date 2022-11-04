Read full article on original website
Related
Tioga County considers increasing hours, staff for EMS roles
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More staff may be coming to the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services. A part-time Assistant Fire Coordinator position is under consideration. Officials are also thinking of turning the Deputy Director of Emergency Services into a full-time job. The changes would take effect in January....
Former Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison dies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Henry Granison has died. The former Tompkins County Legislator stepped down from his position last month, citing his ongoing cancer treatment. Granison died Saturday morning. A special election will take place in January to elect a new representative of Tompkins County’s third district, which Granison had represented since winning his first term in 2017.
‘Reimagining’ Committee to review Rochester’s model for unarmed services
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee is working toward progress. On Wednesday, the committee will meet to discuss policies. They’ll talk about Rochester’s model for unarmed support services, and hear from Michael Stitley, who directs the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response.
Downtown Ithaca lighting up in green to honor veterans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In honor of Veterans Day, Ithaca is going green. Downtown Ithaca will shine green Thursday to Saturday. It’s part of Green Light a Vet, where buildings and businesses display green lights to display support for military veterans. The Downtown Ithaca Alliance is donating 100...
TCAT announces this week’s route adjustments
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another week of service adjustments for some TCAT bus routes. They will follow the same reductions of the last two weeks with two exceptions: the Route 13 8:20 inbound trip starting from the TCAT garage and the Route 17 outbound trip beginning at 10:08 from the Seneca Street Garage will both be running.
Cornell Police warn students: watch out for roofies in drinks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students attending off-campus parties report drinks laced with drugs. Between September 24th and November 3rd, Cornell Police say there were four instances when students had very little alcohol but were incapacitated at parties. It’s believed drinks were laced with roofies. Officers suggest you never...
Election Day 2022: Full guide to candidates and propositions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Election Day has arrived. Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Marc Molinaro are both vying to lead New York’s new 19th Congressional district. In the State Senate, two former Binghamton officials are running to represent the new 52nd district – former mayor Rich David, the Republican and former Binghamton City Councilwoman Lea Webb, the Democrat.
Three swastikas found at Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police at Ithaca College are looking into three swastikas found on campus Friday. President La Jerne Terry Cornish says the swastikas were found inside two practice rooms in the Whalen Center for Music. Cornish calls the actions “cowardly and despicable” and says the people found responsible for them will be held accountable.
Tompkins County man allegedly found with meth, illegal shotgun
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County man is facing felony charges involving drugs. Authorities say 31-year-old Steven Park, of Brooktondale, crashed his car in Dryden on Halloween. He allegedly fled the scene but was later found in a parking lot. Police say he had over 50 grams of...
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with car in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unnamed bicyclist is in critical condition after a collision Monday night with a car. Ithaca Police say it happened around the 200 block of Floral Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 10:50 last night where the cyclist was found unconscious with head trauma. The driver of the car involved was also on the scene, and police say they are cooperating.
