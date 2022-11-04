ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unnamed bicyclist is in critical condition after a collision Monday night with a car. Ithaca Police say it happened around the 200 block of Floral Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 10:50 last night where the cyclist was found unconscious with head trauma. The driver of the car involved was also on the scene, and police say they are cooperating.

ITHACA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO