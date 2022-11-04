ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

GOBankingRates

Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Do If You’ve Already Applied

Even though borrowers have until Dec. 31, 2023, to apply for student loan forgiveness, many are not waiting to start the application process. By applying now, borrowers who received Federal Pell Grants and meet the income requirements can receive up to $20,000 in debt relief from the U.S. Department of Education.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
Fortune

Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14

Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Business Insider

Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later

Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Automatically Qualify — Here’s Why

The Biden administration is trying to make it as easy as possible for federal student loan borrowers to get debt relief of up to $20,000, having recently launched an online loan forgiveness application that can be filled out in a few minutes and an awareness campaign to notify borrowers of the process. For an estimated 8 million borrowers, relief will be automatic — and no application will even be required.
CBS Boston

Student loan forgiveness application website is now live

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.

Rep. Cori Bush requested information from student-loan company MOHELA on its involvement in a lawsuit. Six GOP-led states recently argued Biden's debt relief would hurt the business operations of MOHELA. Bush said the company cannot be silent on the legal issues and asked how it is protecting borrowers. President Joe...
MISSOURI STATE
GOBankingRates

Student Loan Forgiveness: Who Benefits & Who Doesn’t

The roughly 45 million Americans with student loan debt likely felt great relief on Aug. 24 when President Joe Biden announced his student loan relief plan. The plan entails offering $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for certain borrowers. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates on Your Calendar...
WMAZ

Yes, a court order paused Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

In August, President Joe Biden announced his administration’s plan for widespread student loan forgiveness. The Department of Education planned to forgive $10,000 in student debt for anyone making under $125,000 a year, and $20,000 in student debt for people under that annual income limit who received Pell Grants. The...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

How to Get Refunded for Student Loan Payments? Biden Admin Sends Out Checks

As U.S. President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan remains tied up in court, some borrowers who paid their debt during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon receive refunds. Bloomberg reported this week that the government will soon be sending out checks to those who previously paid their student loans while...

