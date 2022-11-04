Read full article on original website
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill allowing couples who combined their student loans when they were married to separate the debt, opening up the possibility for some of these borrowers to have part of their debt forgiven. In 2006, Congress eliminated a program that allowed married couples to...
Student Loan Forgiveness: What To Do If You’ve Already Applied
Even though borrowers have until Dec. 31, 2023, to apply for student loan forgiveness, many are not waiting to start the application process. By applying now, borrowers who received Federal Pell Grants and meet the income requirements can receive up to $20,000 in debt relief from the U.S. Department of Education.
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Amy Coney Barrett denies emergency filing to block student loan plan, marking second rejection
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday denied an emergency application that sought to block President Joe Biden's plan to forgive millions of dollars in student debt, her second such ruling since the plan was announced in August. Barrett acted alone in refusing to take up the case rather...
Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later
Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Biden's latest gaffe on student loan bailout plan may come back to haunt him
President Joe Biden recently boasted that the Supreme Court and a lower court had declared that they are "on Biden's side" on tuition forgiveness. That was off-base, but Biden made an even more bizarre comment that he "passed [the loan forgiveness] by a vote or two" in Congress. That boast...
Student Loan Refund Checks Are In the Mail for Anyone Who Paid During the COVID-19 Moratorium
Some checks are starting to be sent to certain student loan borrowers even though, as result of a court order, the Biden administration is temporarily blocked from processing debt discharges. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On...
Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Automatically Qualify — Here’s Why
The Biden administration is trying to make it as easy as possible for federal student loan borrowers to get debt relief of up to $20,000, having recently launched an online loan forgiveness application that can be filled out in a few minutes and an awareness campaign to notify borrowers of the process. For an estimated 8 million borrowers, relief will be automatic — and no application will even be required.
Student loan forgiveness application website is now live
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential...
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
Rep. Cori Bush requested information from student-loan company MOHELA on its involvement in a lawsuit. Six GOP-led states recently argued Biden's debt relief would hurt the business operations of MOHELA. Bush said the company cannot be silent on the legal issues and asked how it is protecting borrowers. President Joe...
Student Loan Debt Relief Checks Could Be Mailed in 'Two Weeks,' Biden Says
President Joe Biden has predicted that checks could be sent to those who applied for his student loan debt forgiveness program within "two weeks," despite the program being tied up in court. The president's program, which forgives up to $20,000 in outstanding debt for borrowers making $125,000 or less per...
Amy Coney Barrett denies request to challenge Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan but program remains blocked
CNN — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday once again denied a request to challenge President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but her brief order will not change the status quo. As things stand, there are several pending lawsuits in play, and the Biden administration...
Biden could have 'Plan B' if court stalls student debt forgiveness — more repayment delays
On Jan. 1, a temporary pause on federal student loan repayments is set to expire — meaning millions of borrowers are bracing to repay loans after a nearly three-year reprieve. While the Biden administration called the latest extension the "final" one, some experts predict the pause could be extended...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Who Benefits & Who Doesn’t
The roughly 45 million Americans with student loan debt likely felt great relief on Aug. 24 when President Joe Biden announced his student loan relief plan. The plan entails offering $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for certain borrowers. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates on Your Calendar...
2 groups of student-loan borrowers need to take action to get expanded loan forgiveness benefits
The Education Department announced permanent fixes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. It came just days before the PSLF waiver, which expands relief, expires on October 31. Some borrowers are facing deadlines to take action and ensure they can get relief. The student-loan industry is going through a lot...
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Yes, a court order paused Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
In August, President Joe Biden announced his administration’s plan for widespread student loan forgiveness. The Department of Education planned to forgive $10,000 in student debt for anyone making under $125,000 a year, and $20,000 in student debt for people under that annual income limit who received Pell Grants. The...
How to Get Refunded for Student Loan Payments? Biden Admin Sends Out Checks
As U.S. President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan remains tied up in court, some borrowers who paid their debt during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon receive refunds. Bloomberg reported this week that the government will soon be sending out checks to those who previously paid their student loans while...
