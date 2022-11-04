CO Springs Republican Who Said Mail Ballots ‘Create Real Risk for Fraud’ Votes Her Mail Ballot Every Year

DENVER (AP) — The fate of a sweeping ballot measure that would direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting Colorado’s tax law was too early to call late Tuesday. As Colorado residents and people nationwide struggle to afford housing, Proposition 123 is the only statewide affordable housing initiative in the country to make the ballot for the 2022 election, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. If the measure passes, it will direct 0.1% of Colorado’s taxable income every year to a number of programs that include helping essential workers buy homes, offering eviction defense and providing funding for local governments to address their housing troubles as they see fit. Proponents say the measure could build 170,000 homes and rental units over two decades in this rapidly growing state. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Colorado’s current shortage at 225,000 homes; supporters say Proposition 123 could help make up that deficit while avoiding a tax hike.

COLORADO STATE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO