The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wife takes up dancing 5 hours a day to avoid husband: "Keeps me calm"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Unveil a String of Stadium Shows as Co-Headliners
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel have jointly announced a string of three co-headlining shows, marking the first time the two share a stage, happening in spring 2023. The pair will hit SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 8; and the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 19, with the promise of at least a few more such concerts to come. The shows are being curiously advertised as “one-night-only,” but their pairing is clearly no one-and-done deal — the succession of dates revealed makes it clear...
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
George Strait on Riding Into Stadiums Again in 2023: ‘It Just Felt Right’ (Exclusive)
Next year, George Strait is preparing to play his most extensive stadium run in nine years since he completed his two-year “The Cowboy Rides Away” tour in 2014. The country titan and his Ace in the Hole Band will perform six stadium dates starting May 6 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and ending Aug. 5 at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. All stops will feature Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. “It just felt right,” Strait tells Billboard via email of the mini-tour. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in...
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 U.S. Stadium Tour
Taylor Swift has announced a massive 2023 stadium tour. Dubbed the Eras Tour, it begins in March 2023 and stretches into August. Guests on the tour include Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Paramore, Beabadoobee, Gayle, Girl in Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna, and Owenn. Find her full schedule below. The Eras Tour will...
Throwback To George Strait And Chris Stapleton Singing “All My Ex’s Live In Texas” Together
After hearing the huge news that George Strait and Chris Stapleton were teaming up for a run of stadium shows next year, I had to go back and see what else these two have done together. Turns out they’ve shared the stage a few times, including a killer cover of...
Taylor Swift adds third Gillette Stadium concert date
FOXBORO - "Swifties" will have three chances to see Taylor Swift take the stage in Foxboro for her "Eras" tour next year. Gillette Stadium announced Friday that "due to overwhelming demand," a third show has been added on May 21, in addition to the May 19 and May 20 concerts.
Swifties Rejoice: Here’s Where to Find Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour Tickets Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Taylor Swift shocked and delighted fans when she released her latest album Midnights and consequently announced her first tour in five years. This is a big deal — considering most fans (including me) haven’t seen her live since before the pandemic. Obviously, this has caused some big shakeups throughout the country, as we all frantically try to get tickets to the U.S. leg of the ‘Eras’ tour. Bear in mind her last tour was when she released Reputation...
Johnny Cash Was One Of The First People Travis Tritt Met In Nashville: “Just An Incredible Human Being”
I imagine meeting THE legendary icon of country music, Johnny Cash, would be extremely intimidating for just about anybody. But, for a young artist moving to Nashville and him being one of the first people you come in contact with, it has to be downright terrifying. And it’s exactly what...
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023
She's still the one, as in the top-selling female country artist of all time and she's coming back to Minnesota on her Queen of Me tour in 2023. Just announced Friday, Shania Twain will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 17, 2023. It'll mark her first show in Minnesota since 2018. She play in Madison, Wisconsin on May 16.
In Honor Of Jerry Lee Lewis’s Induction Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Watch His Performance Of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”
Jerry Lee Lewis… a timeless classic. Finally receiving his medallion and place in Country Music’s Hall of Fame, Jerry Lee was a staple in country music after transitioning from rock & roll in the late 1960s. He was a performer at heart, known for putting on a show with his rockabilly translation on hits like “Great Balls of Fire.” He was also a star-studded pianist, who spent his later years in the industry performing songs by greats like Hank Williams.
The Top 40 Country Songs For November 2022 That You Need To Check Out
The top 40 country songs for November 2022 are filled with the best hits of the year. There are songs from our all-time favorites such as Cole Swindell, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and Tyler Hubbard – but it’s Bailey Zimmerman that has stolen much of country fans’ attention this month. The Nashville newcomer actually dominates the list with four songs under his belt. Zimmerman’s star is definitely shining so brightly.
Taylor Swift Fan Who Bought $1,500 Seats From 'Ticketfaster' Floors Web
A woman took to social media to ask fellow Taylor Swift fans if she was potentially scammed out of $1,500 after ordering tour tickets off a site called "Ticketfaster." Recently, Swift announced that she was heading out on the road next year to sing her hits throughout her career on the "Eras" tour just one day after Swift claimed all 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with songs from her 10th studio album, Midnights.
suggest.com
Taylor Swift Fans Ticketmaster Struggles Proves Gen X Had The Easier Concert Ticket Buying Experience
Many Taylor Swift fans were in for a rude awakening this week. The legend announced a concert tour for 2023, and Swifties were immediately breathless with anticipation. Swift’s concert tours have always been must-see events, and the upcoming “Eras Tour” will be her first stadium tour in five years. First up for fans though is the gauntlet that is getting concert tickets through Ticketmaster.
Country Stars Celebrate The Rolling Stones with Upcoming Tribute Album; Brothers Osborne, The War And Treaty Share First Cover
Some of the Rolling Stones’ biggest hits are getting country-fied in honor of the legendary rock band’s 60th year. Set to be released in 2023, Stoned Cold Country will see the brightest stars in country music come together for a tribute album brimming with reimagined versions of the Stones’ classics. Produced by Robert Deaton, the record will host artists like Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Steve Earle, Marcus King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, and many more as they all pay homage to and celebrate the influential rock torchbearers in their sixth decade.
