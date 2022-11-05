ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

One of 14 people struck in West Side mass shooting dies

By CBS Chicago Team
 2 days ago

One of 14 people shot Halloween night in Lawndale has died

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the 14 people who was struck in a mass shooting on the city's West Side on Halloween has died.

Pierre Riley, 48, was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at Polk Street and California Avenue , on the cusp of East Garfield Park and Lawndale.

A vigil and balloon release had just been held for a woman who died of natural causes when a gunfire erupted from a car. It all happened within a matter of seconds.

A total of 14 people were shot – including three children, ages 3, 11, and 17. A 15th victim was hit by a car while trying to get away from the shooting.

At a vigil Wednesday night , one woman who was shot, Ms. Patterson, explained the fear this has placed in everyone – but especially the children who were shot.

"My little cousin had to go to surgery, and he kept saying: 'Mama, I don't want go because, I'm going to die. I'm going to die,'" she said. "How do you comfort? How do you make it stop?"

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza talked Wednesday with another Patterson family relative who was also shot.

"You got kids out there - kids were shot," she said. "Like, what makes a person even want to come outside when you see women and kids standing outside - and this is what you do?"

A plea has been issued for the gunman to surrender – and if someone know who may be responsible, police are reminding the community there is a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone who submits at tip can remain anonymous.

