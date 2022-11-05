Read full article on original website
Related
Over-the-counter hearing aids offer a wide range of options – here are things to consider before buying
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates that 30 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Hearing Aids Are So Expensive
An estimated 48 million Americans have some form of hearing difficulty, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. But only about 20% of people who would benefit from a hearing aid use one. Traditionally, they have been costly. A typical pair of hearing aids in the U.S. goes for...
Children as young as six are suffering from 'midlife' eye disease because they spend too much time in front of a screen, experts say
A rise in screen time has seen children as young as six suffer from an excruciating eye condition which usually affects adults, experts have warned. Dry eye disease occurs when tears aren't able to provide adequate lubrication for the eyes. It normally affects people aged 50 to 60, and if...
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
We had to plan our little girl’s funeral after doctors prescribed her antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis’
LITTLE Isla-Mae beamed as she rang a bell to mark her all clear from cancer - two and a half years after a GP mistook her symptoms for tonsillitis. It was a day mum Laura, 31, and dad Reece, 34, feared they might never see. The devastated couple were told...
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
CNET
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: What's Available and Where to Buy
It's official -- audiologists and established technology companies have teamed up. The market has opened, and hearing aids have become more accessible to the public. You no longer need to see a health practitioner to get hearing aids for age-related hearing loss, making hearing aids less expensive for the masses.
Bad Dreams Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto By David Matos On Unsplash.
Next Avenue
Can You Rejuvenate an Older Brain? From The Neuroscience Lab to Real Life
New activities stimulating the mind or body might help lessen dementia. We all understand that no magic elixir can stop or even slow the human brain or skeletal muscles from aging. But is that true?. After two decades of research with mice, Tony Wyss-Coray, PhD, a neuroscientist at Stanford University,...
CNET
Insomnia in Aging Adults: Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Aging typically comes with more nights of poor rest. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age. The natural processes that occur as you get older...
Can't Hear People When There's Noise Around? A Study Links This to Dementia Risk
Hearing is a skill most of us take for granted. But a study from last year suggested that adults should listen out for changes in their hearing, as hearing difficulties might be linked to developing dementia at an older age. In a study of over 80,000 adults over the age of 60, those who had trouble hearing speech in noisy environments had a greater risk of dementia, which is an umbrella term for conditions characterized by memory loss and difficulty with language and other thinking skills. But there's an upside, too: The study added to evidence suggesting hearing problems may not just...
natureworldnews.com
The Most Common Causes and Risk Factors Associated with Hearing Loss
Sometimes hearing loss cannot be avoided and is especially the case when there is a genetic predisposition. Some children are born deaf as a result. However, when it comes to hearing loss throughout one's life, there are ways to prevent many of the known causes. It starts with being able to identify them so that you can take preventative measures to safeguard that delicate organ that enables us to hear. Bear in mind that anything causing damage to the ears can also wreak havoc with other functions, such as our sense of balance. So, what are the most common risk factors? Let's take a look at that now.
Family GPs are prescribing antidepressants to children as young as 11 'too willingly' as they 'routinely' flout rules about giving the drugs to under-18s
Family doctors are routinely flouting the rules by giving antidepressants to children as young as 11. GPs are only supposed to prescribe the drugs to under-18s after they have been assessed by a psychiatrist. But they often hand them out before this, according to the National Institute for Health and...
Science Focus
Smartphone-based therapy offers hope for sufferers of tinnitus
Small trial study showed improvement in two thirds of volunteers in 12 weeks. Tinnitus is the sensation of hearing ringing or buzzing in the ears that has no external source. It is thought to affect more than 7 million people in the UK. Around one in 20 people with tinnitus...
Medical News Today
How long does insomnia last?
Insomnia can vary in frequency and duration. Acute insomnia lasts only a few days to weeks, while the more chronic form involves disrupted sleep for three or more nights a week that lasts for 3 months or longer. Trouble sleeping is a common problem. Around. of the world’s population report...
momcollective.com
Facts About Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental childhood disorders that may persist into adulthood. The disorder involves a relentless pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity that impede development or functioning.2 The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders 4th edition (DSM-4) classified ADHD into three subtypes (inattentive, hyperactivity, and impulsive, or combined) based on symptomatology. However, DSM-5 replaced “subtypes” with “presentation,” emphasizing the changes in clusters of symptoms with age.7.
Comments / 0