'I felt like he was trying to engage me': Political canvasser says he was harassed while handing out flyers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wogx.com
Florida shark bite victim visits beach where he was attacked, shares recovery story
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla - New Smyrna Beach now fills Pat Clark with mixed emotions. Clark spoke with FOX 35 News as he visited the beach town with his fiancée for the first time since he was bitten by a shark over the Fourth of July weekend. It happened while he was surfing near the jetty, a spot known for good waves but notorious for shark bites. Clark recalls what he remembers from that day.
fox35orlando.com
Woman shot while running away from man in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly shot a woman during an argument early Monday in Orlando, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received a call regarding the shooting on Pine Hills Road off Silver Star Road shortly after midnight. The victim, who is in her 20s, told authorities she was arguing with the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot her as she ran away from him.
iheart.com
Florida Man Allegedly Gunned Down 4 People As Children Hid Under Blankets
A Florida man is accused of opening fire in a home as young children hid under blankets. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, got into an argument with his girlfriend and began to remove his belongings from the home early Friday (November 4) morning. They...
WESH
Crist urges voters to fight against DeSantis' 'attack on democracy' during Apopka campaign stop
APOPKA, Fla. — Democrat Charlie Crist's 'Choose Freedom' bus tour rolled into Apopka and is touring the state to ignite voter interest for an election day surge. "I'm an old quarterback. We're just pushing to get into the end zone," he said. He's taking his campaign to struggling neighborhoods,...
WESH
Val Demings, Marco Rubio make campaign stops in Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The candidates in the race for Senate made local stops Saturday in Central Florida. Both Val Demings and Marco Rubio held campaign events Saturday rallying support ahead of Election Day. With just three days left to campaign, the candidates for Florida's open Senate seat are...
Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
wogx.com
AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues
Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
wogx.com
Sister of man accused of killing four family members expresses shock, disbelief
People living on Myers Drive say they woke up to the sound of helicopters and sirens around 4 a.m. Friday. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Shavell Jones killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl.
fox35orlando.com
Press Conference: Man shoots, kills girlfriend and her family, deputies say
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a horrific scene overnight. Three woman and a 4-year-oold girl were found inside a home dead with apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies said two kids were found alive and hiding under blankets. Another woman who was shot was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbors house for help.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
click orlando
4-year-old, 3 women shot dead in Orange County home; 2 children survive by hiding
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl and three women were found shot to death in an Orange County home early Friday after another woman ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to the sheriff. The bodies were found just after 4 a.m. at a home on Myers...
click orlando
Here’s what we know about the murder of an Orange County 16-year-old
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 10 days after a pregnant teen was found dead in front of an Orange County home, investigators are not releasing any new details. Orange County sheriff’s investigators said De’Shayla Ferguson, 16, was shot and killed along the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle — 73 days after she went missing.
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
leesburg-news.com
Man suspected of snatching couple’s car at Wawa lands back behind bars
A man who was charged with theft of a motor vehicle this past February was arrested Friday by Lake County deputies on a warrant alleging he had missed an Oct. 24 court date. Leesburg officers had been dispatched to the Wawa at 1400 West North Boulevard on Feb. 21 where a couple had reported that a man, later identified as 24-year-old Raheem Evans of Toledo, Ohio, had taken their van when they were in the store.
fox35orlando.com
Trail of blood leads neighbor, dog to Brevard County burglary suspect
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man and his dog were taking their morning walk when they discovered a man had broken into their neighbor's home — leaving a bloody trail behind. The man told Brevard County Deputies that he noticed a smashed window and what appeared to be blood on the front door of his neighbor's house on Tuesday.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida counties see significant drop in early voting numbers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is the last day of early voting in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. Other central Florida counties ended their early voting on Saturday. Voters say it was an easy process. "There wasn't a wait," said Nathan Horton, "they check your ID, I had a couple of minutes to get a ballot, vote and that was it. I don't think I was even in there 20 minutes."
WATCH: I-4 blocked as motorists wrangle loose dog
Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis, Crist host campaign events in Central Florida on Saturday as Election Day nears
ORLANDO, Fla. - The countdown to the Florida midterm elections is winding down and candidates are making the final push for votes with only days left. Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop on his campaign trail in Brevard County on Friday. He visited with voters at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne. DeSantis took the time to touch on key issues, like the state's response to COVID, Hurricane Ian, immigration and pointing a finger at Democrats for inflation.
Comments / 2