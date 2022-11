PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's hockey team was handed its first loss of the season on Friday night as Princeton held off the Bears for a 3-2 victory at Meehan Auditorium. The Bears had been unbeaten through their first four games of the season and fall to 3-1-1 (2-1-0 ECAC), while the No. 13/14 ranked Tigers pick up their first win at 1-2-0 (1-2-0 ECAC).

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO