New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Set for Monday’s Season Opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The last time the Yale men's basketball team played was in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March against Purdue in Milwaukee. The Bulldogs begin their quest to return to the post season in 2022-23 on Monday night when Sarah Lawrence visits Lee Amphitheater. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Men's Hockey Drops Decision at Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. - The Yale men's hockey team fell to Dartmouth, 6-0, at Thompson Arena. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 1-2-0 overall and 1-2-0 in the ECAC, while the Big Green improved to 1-2-0 overall and 1-1-0 in the ECAC. Dartmouth grabbed three second period goals and then...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Erupt for 52 First-Half Points in Win over Brown

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale's offense has thrived against Brown in recent years. That was certainly the case again on Saturday at Yale Bowl, Class of 1954 Field. On this day, though, the Bulldogs' defense was equally dominant. That resulted in a memorable day. Yale amassed 558 yards of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Beat Penn for 17th Straight Victory

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- For the fourth time this season, the Bulldogs were pushed to a fifth set. And like every other five-set match this season, they found a way to win on Friday night at Penn. Yale made big play after big play in the deciding set, outlasted the Quakers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Kim, Zaslow Win in Singles at Dartmouth Invitational

HANOVER, N.H. – Jamie Kim and Sophia Zaslow posted singles victories on the opening day of the Dartmouth Invitational. Zaslow cruised to 6-2, 6-3 victory over Dartmouth's Emily Zhou. Kim won a thrilling super tiebreaker 11-9 over Dartmouth's Brooke Hess. In doubles, Chelsea Kung and Zaslow posted a victory.
HANOVER, NH

