Tybro Publications Launches a Special Edition of the Critically Acclaimed “Soul Cleansing” Audiobook

The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Linguists believe Black English might have originated from West African or Creole languages. Getty Images. Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Anthony Bourdain and the farce of the ‘unauthorized’ biography
“The agents of reticence,” wrote the English poet Ian Hamilton in “Keepers of the Flame,” “have no truck with the agents of disclosure.”. Thwarted by J.D. Salinger as he tried to write the story of the novelist’s life, Hamilton was out for revenge when he penned this work on literary estate management and mismanagement. The title “Keepers of the Flame” was a reference to those in Victorian times who attempted to preserve pure images of the departed.
Get a FREE guide to Black and White photography with Digital Photographer Magazine issue 259!
Discover all of the pro tips and practical advice you need with the latest issue of Digital Photographer on your digital devices or delivered to your door
Here Are the 10 New Books You Should Read in November
From Michelle Obama's latest to N.K. Jemisin's new fantasy
Plumber Grays Celebrates Its 35 year Anniversary
Plumber Grays is celebrating its 35 year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and challenges it faced getting this far. More information on the business can be found at https://plumbergrays.com. Grays,United Kingdom - November 5, 2022 /PressCable/ — Plumber Grays is celebrating their 35 year Anniversary, which commemorates...
argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in November:. Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day....
Inspired by the Orchid, Guiyang International Fashion Publishing Center Is a Sculptural Work of Art
Guiyang International Fashion Publishing Center is Guizhou Province’s first high-end fashion culture release platform, with exhibition, art exhibition, performance, fashion brand release, and other services. It is not only the future cultural representative of Guiyang, but also the distribution point for Guiyang fashion trends and future fashion art. Its steel matrix, glass interface, and flawless coordination of light and shadow combine to create a work of art that is beautiful in shape, space, light, and shadow. A system of art integrating structure, function, and aesthetics is created by combining a pure body with a pure color and an integrated architectural landscape interior design.
The art of record digging: Rediscovering lost music and giving it a second life
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Leaving a Mark. Part 1, Part 2 and Part 4. Music curator Alexis Charpentier hunts for forgotten records around the world. He shares the story of rediscovering a Swiss band from the 80s — and how he helped give their music a second life.
Bass instinct: low notes really do get people dancing, research finds
When it comes to getting into the groove on the dancefloor, it really is all about the bass, researchers have found. Scientists say when very low frequency (VLF) sound was introduced during a live electronic music event, gig-goers moved more even though they could not hear the frequencies. “This is...
Mali Obomsawin explores the hidden story of Indigenous jazz and writes their own chapter
Even as Indigenous musician Mali Obomsawin was playing the festival circuit with the Boston folk trio Lula Wiles, the bassist was thinking of composing a suite that would explore their Wabanaki heritage through the lens of modern creative jazz. When Lula Wiles went on an indefinite hiatus, Obomsawin made this...
Galerie Philia is Presenting a Furniture Collection Designed by Children
In a bid to engage more children around the world with design, Galerie Philia has launched a new initiative named “Design Brut”, which sees school kids paired up with design studios to create gallery-worthy pieces. The project’s first iteration took place at a school in France, in a...
Sound Source: Deep Dive: Joy Fu’s album “Impromptu Sailing”
Podcast (soundsource): Play in new window | Download. Joy Fu released her first album this past August. We took a deep dive into the album to learn about Joy’s inspirations. Learn how coffee and the SAT influenced “Impromptu Sailing.”. [music: Joy Fu “99 million”]. LAURA SIMMONS:...
Written in the Stars: A Charity Anthology @Bloodhoundbook
A unique collection of stories from bestselling authors Angela Marsons, Rob Sinclair, Joy Ellis, Louise Beech and many more!. Written in the Stars is a festive charity anthology with short stories from a variety of authors, including international bestsellers and award-winning writers. There’s something for everyone, with tales that will make you laugh, make you cry, or make you sleep with the light on. It’s the perfect book to curl up with on a cold winter’s night.
The 2022 Kirkus Guide to Holiday Gift Books
If there is a better gift than a book, we don’t know what it is. A great novel or biography will always be a welcome present at holiday time, but for something really special, try one of these sumptuous art books, cookbooks, or other special editions selected by our editors.
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
Tea or Books? #110: Do We Care Where Characters Work? and A Helping Hand vs The True Deceiver
Tove Jansson, Celia Dale, jobs in books! Welcome to episode 110. A bit of a longer break than usual because I lost my voice. But we’re back, asking – in the first half of the episode – whether we care where characters work? Are we drawn to books about workplaces?
Hennessy x Friends With Benefits DAO To Launch Café 11 NFT Collection
Maison Hennessy, the iconic cognac maker, has partnered with Friends With Benefits DAO to drop an NFT collection. The NFTs will give holders access to Café 11, a new Web3 initiative from the brand. In essence, Café 11 will serve as a “dynamic artistic space” giving Hennessy fans a host of benefits, both virtually and in real life.
The best recent poetry – review roundup
Heritage Aesthetics by Anthony Anaxagorou (Granta, £10.99) Featuring the same kaleidoscopic imagery and expansive reach that characterised Anaxagorou’s debut, Heritage Aesthetics grapples with the way colonial history haunts the present moment, shaping the contours of institutional racism in contemporary Britain, as well as the complexities of familial relationships as individuals negotiate the legacies of intergenerational trauma. Intertextuality pervades the collection, as in the title poem where excerpts from a book of philosophy are woven through a recollection of racist attacks, first in a pub: “England scored a man wearing the classic / white shirt with three lions stitched on / rushed over grabbing him in the way men do / when they know they’re winning”, then at the hands of violent police, while the reader’s own prejudices are simultaneously called out:
Download The Harvard Classics as Free eBooks: A “Portable University” Created in 1909
Every revolutionary age produces its own kind of nostalgia. Faced with the enormous social and economic upheavals at the nineteenth century’s end, learned Victorians like Walter Pater, John Ruskin, and Matthew Arnold looked to High Church models and played the bishops of Western culture, with a monkish devotion to preserving and transmitting old texts and traditions and turning back to simpler ways of life. It was in 1909, the nadir of this milieu, before the advent of modernism and world war, that The Harvard Classics took shape. Compiled by Harvard’s president Charles W. Eliot and called at first Dr. Eliot’s Five Foot Shelf, the compendium of literature, philosophy, and the sciences, writes Adam Kirsch in Harvard Magazine, served as a “monument from a more humane and confident time” (or so its upper classes believed), and a “time capsule…. In 50 volumes.”
