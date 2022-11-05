Read full article on original website
Related
What are the best supplements for sleep?
Discover the best supplements for sleep concerns so you can doze off every single night
Woonsocket Call
High Level Husband: Igniting Relationships and Changing Lives
Creating a High Level Marriage by Cresting a High Level You. People often overlook their self-relationship without realizing the important role it plays in their personal development. In fact, it serves as the foundation of all other relationships if one has a strong and stable relationship with themselves, they are in the best place to love and help their loved ones grow. However, it takes time to become self aware and discover a healthy relationship with one's self. Fortunately, High Level Husband is here to kickstart personal transformations and ignite relationships.
Magic mushroom drug used along with therapy can alleviate severe depression, new trial finds
A small dose of the magic mushroom-derived drug psilocybin along with psychotherapy can significantly reduce symptoms of severe depression in patients, according to a new study. The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, assessed data from 233 participants with treatment-resistant depression in a clinical trial spanning 22...
Psych Centra
All About ADHD Burnout
Living and working with ADHD can be tough itself, so what happens when you add burnout to the mix? Mindfulness and boundaries can help. Burnout is a persistent feeling of mental and physical exhaustion, often due to prolonged stress, such as at work or school. It often comes with:. decreased...
Woonsocket Call
HeadBox Partners With Major Hospitality Groups Across Melbourne to Produce 3D Models
MELBOURNE, Australia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to leading event tech platform, HeadBox, function venues Melbourne wide are embracing new technologies such as 3D modelling to stand out. The events industry is back with a bang after being heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and 3D modelling is helping venues secure bookings from international and interstate guests.
allnurses.com
Are You Trauma Informed? | Knowledge is Power
Trauma is a major public health concern with significant impact to patients and providers. Failure to understand and address the impact of traumatic events has detrimental effects on health and well-being. In the United States, nearly 90% of adults have experienced some type of traumatic event at least once in their lives13, and globally almost 31% have been exposed to four or more traumatic events4. The five most prevalent event types reported are witnessing death or severe injury, the unexpected death of a loved one, being mugged, being in a life-threatening automobile accident, and experiencing a life-threatening illness or injury. Multiple exposures to traumatic events—directly or vicariously—increase the risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other negative health outcomes8, 18.
Woonsocket Call
ReCor Medical Announces Consistent Reduction of Blood Pressure in Pooled Analysis of Three Clinical Trials at AHA 2022
Compiled Data from RADIANCE Global Program Show Consistent Treatment Effect and Safety Across Broad Patient Population. ReCor Medical, Inc. (“ReCor”) and its parent company, Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. today announced consistent and significant blood pressure (“BP”) lowering results across a range of patients with uncontrolled hypertension, including across differences in age, sex, baseline blood pressure, medication level and ethnicity. The results come from analysis of the pooled data from ReCor’s RADIANCE Global Clinical Trial Program: three prospectively powered, randomized and sham-controlled clinical trials which evaluated the endovascular Paradise™ Ultrasound Renal Denervation (“uRDN”) System in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. The results were presented at the 2022 American Heart Association (“AHA”) annual meeting by Dr. Ajay Kirtane, Professor of Medicine at Columbia University, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and an interventional cardiologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Woonsocket Call
Diabetes medicine decreased cardiovascular risk in adults with chronic kidney disease
A new analysis found SGLT-2 inhibitors, a diabetes medication, decreased the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure, in high-risk patients regardless of whether they have Type 2 diabetes. Pooled results from 13 major trials of empagliflozin and similar medicines showed that study participants who received the SGLT-2...
Woonsocket Call
Medidata Gathers Life Sciences Leaders to ‘Solve Their Impossible’ at NEXT New York Conference
Event to Focus on Hottest Topics in Life Sciences Including DCTs and the Patient Experience, Next Generation Data Management and Evidence Generation. Event will feature leaders from ACRO, Bayer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Circuit Clinical, ICON, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Moderna, Parexel, PPD, SCRS, Syneos, and more. Pre-event session on Nov. 14...
Woonsocket Call
Expert Tips for Designing a Functional Pergola
ADELAIDE, Australia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Offering cost-effective options for homeowners to build outdoor structures such as pergolas and decking, South Australian-based company Softwoods shares its top tips for designing a pergola that will provide maximum benefits. According to Softwoods, pergolas can be attached to the house, acting...
People Living Abroad Are Sharing The Distinctly "American" Foods They Feel Homesick For When They're Not In The US
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
Woonsocket Call
Momentus to Deploy Satellites in Custom Orbit for NASA LLITED Mission
Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract modification with NASA's Kennedy Space Center to provide orbital delivery services to transport two satellites to orbit for NASA's LLITED mission targeted to launch in 2023.
Woonsocket Call
The Best Clinic in Gurgaon for Chronic and Neck Pain Treatments
Comprehensive Pain Management in Delhi and Gurgaon. Back pain treatments are now available with a multi-disciplinary approach. Dr. Amod Manocha uses acupuncture and other alternative therapies to treat chronic pain in Gurgaon. Dr. Amod Manocha, a pain management specialist in India, introduces neck pain treatment using a multi-disciplinary approach, non-surgical...
Woonsocket Call
Empire BlueCross BlueShield and Crain’s New York Business Award 25 “Whole Health Heroes”
3rd Annual Empire “Whole Health Heroes” Awards recognize exceptional New York leaders who are committed to innovation and leadership. Celebratory event to feature keynote presentation by Alan J. Murray, President & CEO of Empire BlueCross BlueShield who will address the impact of these individuals on NYC’s whole health.
Woonsocket Call
Klean Industries Partners With H2Core Systems for the Rollout of Containerized Hydrogen Production Facilities
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a leading equipment manufacturer that owns a commercialized portfolio of intellectual properties and know-how focusing on the recovery of clean energy and resources from waste, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with H2 Core Systems ("H2 Core") to distribute and build green hydrogen projects around the globe.
Woonsocket Call
argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in November:. Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day....
Science Focus
Smartphone-based therapy offers hope for sufferers of tinnitus
Small trial study showed improvement in two thirds of volunteers in 12 weeks. Tinnitus is the sensation of hearing ringing or buzzing in the ears that has no external source. It is thought to affect more than 7 million people in the UK. Around one in 20 people with tinnitus...
ABC 4
How to Find a Therapist
For Therapy Thursday, KJ Reid shared the importance of finding a therapist and the advantages of going to therapy. Therapy benefits everyone and should be accessible to all. Sometimes finding the perfect therapist can be a struggle if you don’t know where to look and how to find one. Reid suggests the following on the search for a therapist for your needs that helps you feel comfortable and edified.
Scientists Manipulated People’s Nightmares to Turn Them Into Dreams in New Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Many people have nightmares. Although they differ from person to person, nightmares usually involve images and thoughts of aggression, interpersonal conflict, failure, and other emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. However, if nightmares become frequent enough and cause significant emotional distress, an individual may be diagnosed with nightmare disorder (ND).
Comments / 0