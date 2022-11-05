Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
WFAA: At least 3 confirmed tornadoes hit North, East Texas
TYLER, Texas — At least three confirmed tornadoes touched down in areas of North and East Texas Friday, Nov. 4. According to our sister-station, WFAA, the confirmed twisters struck near Powderly, Sulphur Springs and Athens. The National Weather Service is still working to confirm other possible tornadoes in the region.
WLTX.com
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
TEXAS, USA — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county's...
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Warnings issued along the South Carolina coast ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
WLTX.com
Oh baby! Woman delivers newborn on side of the road with help from a Fort Worth officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — A newborn boy will get to hear quite the story one day on how he came into the world. The Fort Worth Police Department shared on social media Friday that one of their officers helped a woman deliver her baby on the side of a road.
WLTX.com
Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
WLTX.com
South Carolina city named among 'Best of the World' for culture, history
CHARLESTON, S.C. — It's a popular city in a state full of history that itself is in a country rich in cultural heritage. But one South Carolina landmark made a very short list - in no small part because of a renewed interest in examining a grim aspect of its past.
WLTX.com
8 people in North Carolina win big in Powerball drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. Check it out: These are the 'luckiest' Powerball numbers in recent years. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a...
WLTX.com
How much money are candidates for South Carolina federal, state races spending?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the days leading to the Nov. 8 election, an avalanche of mail, television ads, billboards, and yard signs are reaching South Carolina voters. There's no telling who will be victorious on election day, but public records can tell us who raised the most cash during the campaign season.
