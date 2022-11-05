Read full article on original website
Three points: Cohesive team play will help Duke men's basketball start its season with a win against Jacksonville
Head coach Jon Scheyer's inaugural season kicks off Monday as Duke takes on Jacksonville in its first regular season game of the year. The Blue Zone has three keys for a Blue Devil victory:. High-pressure defense. Head coach Jon Scheyer made a startling move in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday...
Willis' big night propels (13) Greene Central by (20) St. Pauls in 2A football playoffs
Snow Hill, N.C. — Jonathon Willis had made St. Pauls pay once, and they wanted no part of him again. Willis' blazing-fast, 80-yard kickoff return to start the second half had taken the wind out of their sails and made a comeback seem more unlikely. So St. Pauls squib-kicked...
How to Watch: Duke vs Jacksonville in season opener on Monday night
The Jon Scheyer Era will officially begin on Monday night when the 7th-ranked Duke Blue Devils start the 2022-23 season against Jacksonville on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the home team will be favored by 18.5 points, the Dolphins bring a tall and experienced group to the game and present a challenge to the nearly entirely new roster for Duke.
triangletribune.com
NCCU retakes first place with statement win
DURHAM – North Carolina Central is back on top. The Eagles put on a dominating offensive and defensive performance against first-place Howard before a sellout homecoming crowd of 14,322 Saturday afternoon at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. NCCU scored 40 or more points at home for the fourth straight game in the 50-21 win.
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriots falter in first round of football 3A state playoffs, lose 28-26 at home to Vance County
MOREHEAD CITY — It is hard for any class of seniors to say goodbye to football, even harder when its last game is decided by two points. That’s what West Carteret’s upperclassmen faced on Friday in a 28-26 loss to Vance County in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
carolinacoastonline.com
West grad Lewis makes N.C. State Dance Team as a freshman, performs at home football games
RALEIGH — West Carteret can draw some big crowds to its Friday night football games, but Caroline Lewis is performing in front of a much bigger fanbase this fall. The 2022 graduate and former Patriots cheerleader is a member of the N.C. State Dance Team. “The first home game,...
HBCU Highlights: NCCU makes a push for the Celebration Bowl, Travis Hunter plays both ways
After the SWAC captured the world’s attention last week down at Jackson State, the focus now shifts to the MEAC. There was no shortage of excitement in the MEAC this week, but nothing wowed more than Davius Richard’s performance for North Carolina Central University. In this week’s HBCU...
Arrest made in Friday night shooting at North Carolina high school football game
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting […]
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Learning Academy: First Nine Week Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll
Congratulations to the following Lenoir County Learning Academy students:. Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide...
Powerball ticket bought in Cary wins $50K, 7 more big wins across NC as jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
Pickleball anyone? State-of-the-art social and athletic hub to feature 85 courts near Brier Creek
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new state-of-the-art tennis complex being built in Raleigh could attract thousands. The $70 million project is called Swing, and it'll be built in Brier Creek. The one-of-a-kind facility will host an impressive 85 courts, with 24 of them designated just for Pickleball. The immense facility...
Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
WRAL
After threats, Harnett Central High School evacuated, Lee County dismisses early
ANGIER, N.C. — Harnett Central High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon after an "anonymous safety threat." Law enforcement was contacted, according to Harnett County Schools Public Information Officer Natalie Tucker Ferrell. An email sent to parents said that there was a bomb threat made and that students were...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
Work to begin on new bypass around one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing towns
Angier’s population is expected to double in the next five years, as Triangle sprawls outward.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
