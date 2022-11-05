Read full article on original website
WHAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE END RESULT OF THE AEW INVESTIGATION, CLAUDIO-ROH, LOW KI VS. CHRIS JERICHO?, STEVE CORINO, BULL DEMPSEY AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. With all the talk of the AEW Investigation ending, what do you think should have been the result?. I wrote this the week after the incident in a Q&A and i still feel this is how it should have been handled:
TONY KHAN COMMENTS ON COLT CABANA'S DYNAMITE APPEARANCE
SI.com did an interview with AEW CEO Tony Khan today. He was asked about Colt Cabana's appearance on Dynamite this week. Here is the exchange. SI: On the subject of Wednesday’s Dynamite, you brought back a former Ring of Honor champion in Colt Cabana to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH title. Cabana was tag champs with CM Punk. There is speculation that Cabana’s on-screen return is a sign that Punk won’t be back in AEW. Is there truth to that, or was that match centered solely on the Jericho/ROH story line?
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR 2022 PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho...
WWE STARS EXIT SAUDI ARABIA
WWE's talents all left Saudi Arabia without any issues. Some flew private while others took group flights back to the United States, stopping in Paris or London along the way.
NICK ALDIS LEAVING NWA
Former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announced in an Instagram subscriber video tonight that he had given notice to the National Wrestling Alliance. Aldis, 36 years old, is slated to perform at next week's NWA Hard Times 3 PPV next week in New Orleans. As PWInsider.com reported back in July there...
UPDATED RAW, SMACKDOWN LINEUPS
The updated lineup for tomorrow's Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA:. *The fallout of Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. The updated lineup for Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, CT features:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE will broadcast Monday Night Raw tonight on the USA Network from The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, featuring:. *The fallout of WWE Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match.
AEW ANNOUNCES FULL GEAR ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT BRACKETS, DYNAMITE, RAMPAGE, DARK - ELEVATION LINEUPS
AEW announced the following for next week's TV broadcasts:. Wednesday: AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA at the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament:...
WWE FILES NEW TRADEMARK RELATED TO PPV TITLE
WWE filed a trademark on "TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs" on 11/2. The trademark was specifically for goods and services in the realms of "Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts."
UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
The following matches are set to air on this week's episode of United Wrestling Network's Championship Wrestling:. *UWN Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. Reno Scum. *UWN World TV Champion Jordan Cruz vs. Bad Dude Tito. *Willie Mack vs. Invictus Khash. *Kevin Martenson vs. Big Hoss. www.unitedwrestlingtv.com.
CROWN JEWEL NOTES, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
WWE Shop has Crown Jewel T-shirts, Celtic Warrior Workout T-shirts and LA Knight T-shirts. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul – Road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022: WWE Playlist. Nikki Bella Raves About Logan Paul, Says He Can Be Massive WWE Superstar | TMZ Sports. Bianca Belair shows Sheamus what...
POST-SHOW WWE CROWN JEWEL NOTES: LOGAN PAUL BANGED UP & MORE
We are told that WWE management was really happy with today's Crown Jewel PPV. Logan Paul got pretty banged up on his dive from the top rope through the table on Roman Reigns, although exactly what and how bad he is hurt we haven't confirmed yet. Everyone was praising Paul's work and poise backstage after the match. Drew Gulak and Shane Helms worked a lot with Paul leading up to the bout in Puerto Rico.
LOGAN PAUL KILLED IT, AEW FOLLIES, TWITTER TROLLS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. He was fantastic. He clearly loves the business and committed to it. As I said in my blog on Saturday, if he wanted to commit full time he could be a star in wrestling, no doubt. I...
NATALYA SHOWS OFF BROKEN NOSE AT THE HANDS OF SHAYNA BASZLER
Natayla tweeted the following aftermath of the broken nose she suffered on Friday's Smackdown broadcast:
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUPS THE NEXT TWO WEEKS
Grayson Waller announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breaker and Von Wagner will be on his talk show on this Tuesday's NXT episode on the USA Network:. Waller also noted Breaker will defend against Wagner on 11/15. Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions...
JERICHO, OSPREAY AND ALI RESPOND TO BRAUN STROWMAN'S TWEET
Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay and Mustafa Ali responded to Braun Strowman's comment about giant wrestlers being better than high flyers.
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gabriel Kidd. *Rocky Romero vs Christopher Daniels. *Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) vs TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) to determine the top contenders to New Japan Strong Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.
CURRENTLY SCHEDULED MATCH ORDER FOR WWE CROWN JEWEL
The currently scheduled match order for WWE Crown Jewel this afternoon is:. *Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. *Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl...
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: NO DQ MATCH, BUILDING CROWN JEWEL, A CHALLENGE TO THE TAG CHAMPS, A TITLE MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Sonya with a punch and knees to the midsection. Sonya with a back heel kick and Sonya goes to the floor to look under the ring for the conveniently placed kendo stick. Liv with a Thesz Press off the ring steps and she gets the kendo stick. Sonya blocks a kendo stick shot from Liv and she backs Liv into the apron a few times. Sonya misses with the kendo stick and Liv kicks Sonya. Sonya hits Liv with the kendo stick a few times. Sonya puts the kendo stick against Liv’s face. Liv grabs the ring skirt because the ropes will not save her from what Sonya is doing.
HOW TO ATTEND NXT THIS TUESDAY, A VISIT TO SET OF 'YOUNG ROCK', JAKE PAUL & MORE
If you are interested in attending this Tuesday's WWE NXT taping in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center, click here. Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel was picked up by TMZ. Ahead of tonight's Young Rock premiere on NBC, Access Hollywood toured the set and spoke...
