Winter road conditions causing closures on some Missoula streets
MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to winter road conditions and numerous crashes, the Orange Street underpass is shut down. An alert from the Missoula Police Department said drivers should seek a different route at this time.
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
Missoula under emergency travel only
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department. MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended. The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
Missoula County fairgrounds bond looks to boost local economy
MISSOULA, Mont. - Midterms are right around the corner, and one ballot measure that Missoula voters will have the opportunity to vote on is the County Fairgrounds bond which looks to fund and upgrade facilities on the fairgrounds. Speaking with a downtown business owner of The Notorious P.I.G., Burke Holmes,...
