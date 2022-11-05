Read full article on original website
Related
JAKE PAUL-WWE UPDATE
For those who have asked whether there are any plans for Jake Paul, who has evolved into a major draw for boxing, to do more with WWE following Crown Jewel, PWInsider.com is told that while there are no current concrete plans, there is a lot of interest on both sides to do something when the time is right.
NJPW STRONG REPORT: TANAHASHI IN ACTION
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) We are told that Jay White will face Fred Rosser in a non title match in three weeks. The West Coast Wrecking Crew join Ian and Alex. Royce says you are talking...
WWE STARS EXIT SAUDI ARABIA
For those who have asked, WWE's talents all left Saudi Arabia without any issues. Some flew private while others took group flights back to the United States, stopping in Paris or London along the way.
TOP WWE STAR WORKED CROWN JEWEL EXTREMELY SICK
The word at tonight's Crown Jewel PPV is that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last several days but gutted through his steel cage match with Karrion Kross despite it. McIntyre was said to be adamant that no matter what, he would make it to...
WWE FILES NEW TRADEMARK RELATED TO PPV TITLE
WWE filed a trademark on "TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs" on 11/2. The trademark was specifically for goods and services in the realms of "Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts."
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE will broadcast Monday Night Raw tonight on the USA Network from The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, featuring:. *The fallout of WWE Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. If anyone is attending, we...
HOW TO ATTEND NXT THIS TUESDAY, A VISIT TO SET OF 'YOUNG ROCK', JAKE PAUL & MORE
If you are interested in attending this Tuesday's WWE NXT taping in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center, click here. Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel was picked up by TMZ. Ahead of tonight's Young Rock premiere on NBC, Access Hollywood toured the set and spoke...
CROWN JEWEL NOTES, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
WWE Shop has Crown Jewel T-shirts, Celtic Warrior Workout T-shirts and LA Knight T-shirts. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul – Road to WWE Crown Jewel 2022: WWE Playlist. Nikki Bella Raves About Logan Paul, Says He Can Be Massive WWE Superstar | TMZ Sports. Bianca Belair shows Sheamus what...
POST-SHOW WWE CROWN JEWEL NOTES: LOGAN PAUL BANGED UP & MORE
We are told that WWE management was really happy with today's Crown Jewel PPV. Logan Paul got pretty banged up on his dive from the top rope through the table on Roman Reigns, although exactly what and how bad he is hurt we haven't confirmed yet. Everyone was praising Paul's work and poise backstage after the match. Drew Gulak and Shane Helms worked a lot with Paul leading up to the bout in Puerto Rico.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: NO DQ MATCH, BUILDING CROWN JEWEL, A CHALLENGE TO THE TAG CHAMPS, A TITLE MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Sonya with a punch and knees to the midsection. Sonya with a back heel kick and Sonya goes to the floor to look under the ring for the conveniently placed kendo stick. Liv with a Thesz Press off the ring steps and she gets the kendo stick. Sonya blocks a kendo stick shot from Liv and she backs Liv into the apron a few times. Sonya misses with the kendo stick and Liv kicks Sonya. Sonya hits Liv with the kendo stick a few times. Sonya puts the kendo stick against Liv’s face. Liv grabs the ring skirt because the ropes will not save her from what Sonya is doing.
CURRENTLY SCHEDULED MATCH ORDER FOR WWE CROWN JEWEL
The currently scheduled match order for WWE Crown Jewel this afternoon is:. *Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. *Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match. *The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl...
UPDATED RAW, SMACKDOWN LINEUPS
The updated lineup for tomorrow's Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA:. *The fallout of Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. The updated lineup for Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, CT features:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos...
WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 THIS AFTERNOON, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE will present the 2022 Crown Jewel PPV this afternoon on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul with Jake Paul. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match. *Bray...
PRODUCERS FOR TODAY'S WWE CROWN JEWEL PPV ARE...
The Producers for today's WWE Crown Jewel matches are as follows:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley - Last Woman Standing Match - Petey Williams. *WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY - Petey Williams. *Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar...
NATALYA SHOWS OFF BROKEN NOSE AT THE HANDS OF SHAYNA BASZLER
Natayla tweeted the following aftermath of the broken nose she suffered on Friday's Smackdown broadcast:
WWE CROWN JEWEL VIDEOS, INCLUDING LOGAN PAUL'S VIDEO FROM THE TOP TURNBUCKLE
It’s time for WWE Crown Jewel (WWE Network Exclusive) A hobbled Brock Lesnar takes Bobby Lashley to Suplex City: WWE Crown Jewel (WWE Network Exclusive) Bobby Lashley failed at Crown Jewel: Crown Jewel Exclusive, Nov. 5, 2022. Asuka & Alexa Bliss send Damage CTRL flying from the ring: WWE...
AEW FULL GEAR ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT SET FOR THIS WEEK'S DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE BROADCASTS AND MORE
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA from the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best...
ROH TITLE MATCH OFFICIAL FOR AEW FULL GEAR
Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli has been officially added to the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ.
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR 2022 PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho...
ROMAN REIGNS VS. LOGAN PAUL, BIANCA DEFENDS AGAINST BAYLEY, TAG TITLES ON THE LINE, OMOS VS. STROWMAN, THE OC VS. JUDGMENT DAY, KROSS VS. MCINTYRE, BLISS/ASUKA VS. DAMAGE CTRL, LASHLEY VS. LESNAR: FULL WWE CROWN JEWEL REPORT
You’ve got me today giving the play by play of WWE latest controversial trip to Saudi Arabia. It’s been a hot second since I’ve watched a PREMIUM LIVE EVENT live. What a term. The kickoff crew says it with such emphasis. Stop trying to make it a thing. Lol. Logan Paul is in the main event fighting Roman Reigns for the undisputed wwe universal championship. I knew this was the case but my brain is still saying “What” about this. I expect this show to be a spectacle. The opening video has Titus O’Neil hyping the main event talking about how a single moment in time can change your career. He’s referring to the “lucky punch” Logan needs to hit to win…but WHAT a tongue in cheek nod to THAT moment in the Greatest Royal Rumble. BIG BOOM OF PYRO. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett are on commentary. It’s a very full stadium as we kick this off.
