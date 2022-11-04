Read full article on original website
IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV NEXT FRIDAY, CURRENT LINEUP
Impact Wrestling will present their next PPV on Friday 11/18. The 20022 Over Drive PPV, live Louisville, Kentucky, will feature:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose. *X-Division Championship Tournament...
JERICHO, OSPREAY AND ALI RESPOND TO BRAUN STROWMAN'S TWEET
Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay and Mustafa Ali responded to Braun Strowman's comment about giant wrestlers being better than high flyers.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE will broadcast Monday Night Raw tonight on the USA Network from The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, featuring:. *The fallout of WWE Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. If anyone is attending, we...
NWA SUSPENDS NICK ALDIS, EXCLUSIVE COMMENTS FROM COO JOE GALLI
The National Wrestling Alliance issued the following statement to PWInsider.com in the wake of former NWA Champion Nick Aldis announcing on his Instagram that he had given notice to the company and was not happy with the current product:. NWA response to recent statements made by Nick Aldis. Pursuant to...
WWE FILES NEW TRADEMARK RELATED TO PPV TITLE
WWE filed a trademark on "TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs" on 11/2. The trademark was specifically for goods and services in the realms of "Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts."
UPDATED RAW, SMACKDOWN LINEUPS
The updated lineup for tomorrow's Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA:. *The fallout of Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. The updated lineup for Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, CT features:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos...
WWE STARS EXIT SAUDI ARABIA
For those who have asked, WWE's talents all left Saudi Arabia without any issues. Some flew private while others took group flights back to the United States, stopping in Paris or London along the way.
MLW SAYS 'THANKS' TO SUPERFAN VLADIMIR ABOUZEIDE
MLW and New York City honors one of the greatest superfans in the history of pro wrestling.
NATALYA SHOWS OFF BROKEN NOSE AT THE HANDS OF SHAYNA BASZLER
Natayla tweeted the following aftermath of the broken nose she suffered on Friday's Smackdown broadcast:
POST-SHOW WWE CROWN JEWEL NOTES: LOGAN PAUL BANGED UP & MORE
We are told that WWE management was really happy with today's Crown Jewel PPV. Logan Paul got pretty banged up on his dive from the top rope through the table on Roman Reigns, although exactly what and how bad he is hurt we haven't confirmed yet. Everyone was praising Paul's work and poise backstage after the match. Drew Gulak and Shane Helms worked a lot with Paul leading up to the bout in Puerto Rico.
MLW RETURN TO PHILLY ON SALE TOMORROW, FUSION TV PREVIEW FOR THURSDAY
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for MLW's return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for "Blood and Thunder 2023" on 1/7/23 at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett...
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM WILKES-BARRE, PA
Before tonight's Raw, WWE taped the following matches for Thursday's Main Event:. *Wendy Choo pinned Tamina Snuka with a schoolboy after Tamina missed a splash into the buckles. *Xyon Quinn pinned Akira Tozawa with a running right hand.
SMACKDOWN WORLD CUP COMMENCES FRIDAY, WOMEN'S TAG TITLES ON THE LINE TOMORROW ON WWE NXT AND MORE
Beyond tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw taping, WWE has a busy broadcast schedule this week. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion...
AEW FULL GEAR ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT SET FOR THIS WEEK'S DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE BROADCASTS AND MORE
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA from the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best...
JAKE PAUL-WWE UPDATE
For those who have asked whether there are any plans for Jake Paul, who has evolved into a major draw for boxing, to do more with WWE following Crown Jewel, PWInsider.com is told that while there are no current concrete plans, there is a lot of interest on both sides to do something when the time is right.
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUPS THE NEXT TWO WEEKS
Grayson Waller announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breaker and Von Wagner will be on his talk show on this Tuesday's NXT episode on the USA Network:. Waller also noted Breaker will defend against Wagner on 11/15. Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions...
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE IS...
The preliminary audience for the 11/4 edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX was 1,970,000, according to SpoilerTV.com.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RETURNING TO BROOKLYN, STEVE AUSTIN SHOPPING FOR SNEAKERS, ADAM PEARCE & MORE
WWE will present Monday Night Raw in NYC on Monday 2/13/22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. There are multiple LARGE WWE logos now on the building that will be the company's new Headquarters in Stamford, CT. There is zero way you can drive past it on I-95 in either direction and not see the logos.
TRAILER RELEASED FOR GARGANO & LARAE PPV
Stonecutter Media has released the official trailer for their latest PPV, Gargano and LeRae: Wrestling Love, featuring the WWE stars' matches from their time in CZW:. GARGANO & LERAE: WRESTLING LOVE! IN NOVEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!. They’re two of the greatest wrestlers of their generation. They’ve won championships...
OMOS COMES HOME, NEW WWE MERCH PLAYS OFF OLD CLASSIC STORYLINE AND MORE
WWE's Omos Surprises Family In Nigeria For First Time In 14 Years | TMZ Sports. WWE Shop has a new Mustafa Ali, "Always" T-shirt and Rhea Ripley "I'm Your Mami" T-shirt that is an obvious takeoff of Eddie Guerrero's "I'm Your Papi" T-shirt from the old Rey Mysterio-Dominik-Eddie Guerrero soap storyline.
