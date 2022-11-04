Read full article on original website
DECISIONS: November 3, 2022
Buckeye Mobile Home Estates, Appellee v. Timothy O’Coners, et al., Appellant. Judgment of the Fulton County Court, Western District, is affirmed at appellant’s costs. Mayle and Zmuda, JJ., and Duhart, P.J., concur. ***. LUCAS COUNTY, L-21-1238. State of Ohio, Appellee v. Antron Tilman, Appellant. Judgment of the Lucas...
Common pleas filings received on 11-07-22
TF202201313 Lindsay M. Webb, Treasurer of Lucas County, Ohio vs Brenda Monhollen & City of Toledo, Department of Development & City of Toledo, Department of Public Utilities (02-18447) Prop. Address (2148 Woodford St. Toledo, OH 43605) Action for judgt for $7,738.14 with int & cost alleged due on prom note, foreclosure of mtg. (0042440) Julia R. Bates. Assigned to Judge Olender.
Kentucky man sent to jail for importuning
A Kentucky man will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to importuning. Dennis Baker, 49, of Independence, appeared Nov. 1 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in May for importuning and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
2022 Lenawee County Midterm Election Results
Adrian, MI – The polls are open in Lenawee County, and across the country, today for the 2022 Midterm election. Voters will have impactful decisions to make, up and down the ballot…from the governorship to congressional representation, from local school board races to state representatives. The polls will...
Obituay for Dennis D. Bowers
Dennis D. Bowers, 68, Byrdstown, Tennessee, formerly Fostoria, Ohio, passed away 12:45 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio. Born August 24, 1954, in Marion, Ohio to Donald Bowers and Dorlene (Mohn) Bowers. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his little white dog Baby. He graduated in the class of 1972 at Pleasant High School in Marion, Ohio. He owned and operated multiple businesses including Bowers Rebuilders, Quality Concrete and Dale Hollow Crappie. He was of Methodist faith. He was a member of the NRA and lifetime member of the North American Fishing Club. Double lung recipient January 13th, 2013. Donate Life Advocate and member/guest speaker of Easy Breathers Support Group. He was outgoing, kind and never met a stranger. He had the ability to see the good in every person without judgement and for this reason made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoor enthusiast and prankster. He loved his dog Jaxon and weekly card games with friends. He was an exceptional father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice Care in Findlay, OH. SURVIVING FAMILY: Three Daughters: Danielle (Blake) Manns of Bluffton, OH; Michelle (Jerrod) Savidge of Fostoria, OH; Amber (Leroy) Whitaker of Kenton, OH; Two Sons: Jason Bowers, of Burkesville, Kentucky; Jacob (Randi Jo) Bowers of Kenton, OH; 10 grandchildren: Meyghan (Ross) Payne, Delaney (Devin) Mcgrath, Brandt Manns, Olivia Savidge, Isabella Manns, Colton Savidge, Sophia Bowers, Alice Bowers, Layton Bowers and Paisley Bowers. 4 great grandchildren; two sisters, Delea Bowers and Dawn (Terry) Martino both of Kenton, OH. Per his wishes there will be no service or funeral as he believed “it is a Racket.”
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for November 2021 murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Monday for a November 2021 murder in Toledo. Deshawn Larde, 31, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 7. Larde was originally facing multiple other charges including two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, but those charges were later dropped by prosecutors.
Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault
Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
Local highway construction for the week of November 7
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
Several Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court
The following people were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s office. Roger Carter, 47, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson...
Toledoans express how they’d spend the $1.9 billion Powerball
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the Powerball drawing, some lucky person could have just become the world’s newest billionaire. The $1.9 billion dollar jackpot is more money than a lot of people could ever imagine having, let alone spending. Many people around the city of Toledo say they would...
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
Funding announced for two new Fulton County roundabouts
Two Fulton County road projects were included in a round of safety grants announced by Governor Mike DeWine last week. DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced Friday details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.
Invasive box tree moth found at two homes in Lenawee County
CLINTON, Mich. — Watch out for these bugs!. Box tree moth, an invasive species, were found at two homes in Clinton, Mich., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Monday. Although they're not a threat, the moth's extensive feeding can lead to defoliation...
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
Man indicted in previously unsolved 2021 double homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with a firearm Thursday for the July 2021 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina. Walker and Molina were killed in a double homicide on July 24, 2021 at the...
Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
Fremont teacher Gregg Gallagher lands biggest smallmouth bass ever from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A great fishing guide can make all the difference when chasing trophy smallmouth bass on Lake Erie, and Gregg Gallagher says he had one of the best when he went fishing on Lake Erie on Nov. 6. His son, Grant, has been his fishing partner since...
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
