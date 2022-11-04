Read full article on original website
Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
13abc.com
Toledoans express how they’d spend the $1.9 billion Powerball
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the Powerball drawing, some lucky person could have just become the world’s newest billionaire. The $1.9 billion dollar jackpot is more money than a lot of people could ever imagine having, let alone spending. Many people around the city of Toledo say they would...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG offers Homeownership Assistance Program
Purchasing an affordable home may be out of reach for some Bowling Green residents at lower income levels. A CDBG-funded program, however, can help with this issue. The city’s Direct Homeownership Assistance Program makes affordable homeownership possible for households often overcome by housing cost burden. The program is designed...
ProMedica to exit skilled nursing venture Dec. 19
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Monday it will transfer the real estate and management of all of its skilled nursing facilities beginning Dec. 19. The real estate will be transferred to Toledo-based Welltower. The real estate and management of the facilities are currently handled in a joint venture by...
13abc.com
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
toledolegalnews.com
Common pleas filings received on 11-07-22
TF202201313 Lindsay M. Webb, Treasurer of Lucas County, Ohio vs Brenda Monhollen & City of Toledo, Department of Development & City of Toledo, Department of Public Utilities (02-18447) Prop. Address (2148 Woodford St. Toledo, OH 43605) Action for judgt for $7,738.14 with int & cost alleged due on prom note, foreclosure of mtg. (0042440) Julia R. Bates. Assigned to Judge Olender.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
toledolegalnews.com
DECISIONS: November 3, 2022
Buckeye Mobile Home Estates, Appellee v. Timothy O’Coners, et al., Appellant. Judgment of the Fulton County Court, Western District, is affirmed at appellant’s costs. Mayle and Zmuda, JJ., and Duhart, P.J., concur. ***. LUCAS COUNTY, L-21-1238. State of Ohio, Appellee v. Antron Tilman, Appellant. Judgment of the Lucas...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Updated: Welltower to move 147 ProMedica SNFs to Integra Health JV; ProMedica to continue to operate 58 senior living communities
Toledo, OH-based real estate investment trust Welltower will move 147 skilled nursing facilities currently operated by Toledo-based ProMedica Senior Care into a joint venture between Welltower and Integra Health, the REIT announced Monday. “The communities have enjoyed a strong rebound in occupancy over the last six months but have been...
Fremont teacher Gregg Gallagher lands biggest smallmouth bass ever from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A great fishing guide can make all the difference when chasing trophy smallmouth bass on Lake Erie, and Gregg Gallagher says he had one of the best when he went fishing on Lake Erie on Nov. 6. His son, Grant, has been his fishing partner since...
Lorain Co. Habitat for Humanity under new management after News 5 investigation
After News 5 Investigation into allegations of money misuse, the former Lorain County Habitat for Humanity closed. Now, the doors to its store are open again under new management.
RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
WWMTCw
Invasive box tree moth found at two homes in Lenawee County
CLINTON, Mich. — Watch out for these bugs!. Box tree moth, an invasive species, were found at two homes in Clinton, Mich., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Monday. Although they're not a threat, the moth's extensive feeding can lead to defoliation...
Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
sent-trib.com
‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street
The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
wktn.com
Obituay for Dennis D. Bowers
Dennis D. Bowers, 68, Byrdstown, Tennessee, formerly Fostoria, Ohio, passed away 12:45 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio. Born August 24, 1954, in Marion, Ohio to Donald Bowers and Dorlene (Mohn) Bowers. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his little white dog Baby. He graduated in the class of 1972 at Pleasant High School in Marion, Ohio. He owned and operated multiple businesses including Bowers Rebuilders, Quality Concrete and Dale Hollow Crappie. He was of Methodist faith. He was a member of the NRA and lifetime member of the North American Fishing Club. Double lung recipient January 13th, 2013. Donate Life Advocate and member/guest speaker of Easy Breathers Support Group. He was outgoing, kind and never met a stranger. He had the ability to see the good in every person without judgement and for this reason made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoor enthusiast and prankster. He loved his dog Jaxon and weekly card games with friends. He was an exceptional father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice Care in Findlay, OH. SURVIVING FAMILY: Three Daughters: Danielle (Blake) Manns of Bluffton, OH; Michelle (Jerrod) Savidge of Fostoria, OH; Amber (Leroy) Whitaker of Kenton, OH; Two Sons: Jason Bowers, of Burkesville, Kentucky; Jacob (Randi Jo) Bowers of Kenton, OH; 10 grandchildren: Meyghan (Ross) Payne, Delaney (Devin) Mcgrath, Brandt Manns, Olivia Savidge, Isabella Manns, Colton Savidge, Sophia Bowers, Alice Bowers, Layton Bowers and Paisley Bowers. 4 great grandchildren; two sisters, Delea Bowers and Dawn (Terry) Martino both of Kenton, OH. Per his wishes there will be no service or funeral as he believed “it is a Racket.”
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability. According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds. U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent...
13abc.com
Home heating dangers, safety tips as winter approaches
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13abc, “The biggest thing is carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless.”. And it’s a huge concern when it comes to heating your home in the winter. “Furnaces, hot water tanks, anything that is operated...
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
ashlandsource.com
11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland
ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
