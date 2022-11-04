ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
13abc.com

Toledoans express how they’d spend the $1.9 billion Powerball

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the Powerball drawing, some lucky person could have just become the world’s newest billionaire. The $1.9 billion dollar jackpot is more money than a lot of people could ever imagine having, let alone spending. Many people around the city of Toledo say they would...
bgindependentmedia.org

BG offers Homeownership Assistance Program

Purchasing an affordable home may be out of reach for some Bowling Green residents at lower income levels. A CDBG-funded program, however, can help with this issue. The city’s Direct Homeownership Assistance Program makes affordable homeownership possible for households often overcome by housing cost burden. The program is designed...
WTOL 11

ProMedica to exit skilled nursing venture Dec. 19

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Monday it will transfer the real estate and management of all of its skilled nursing facilities beginning Dec. 19. The real estate will be transferred to Toledo-based Welltower. The real estate and management of the facilities are currently handled in a joint venture by...
13abc.com

ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
toledolegalnews.com

Common pleas filings received on 11-07-22

TF202201313 Lindsay M. Webb, Treasurer of Lucas County, Ohio vs Brenda Monhollen & City of Toledo, Department of Development & City of Toledo, Department of Public Utilities (02-18447) Prop. Address (2148 Woodford St. Toledo, OH 43605) Action for judgt for $7,738.14 with int & cost alleged due on prom note, foreclosure of mtg. (0042440) Julia R. Bates. Assigned to Judge Olender.
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health Department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
toledolegalnews.com

DECISIONS: November 3, 2022

Buckeye Mobile Home Estates, Appellee v. Timothy O’Coners, et al., Appellant. Judgment of the Fulton County Court, Western District, is affirmed at appellant’s costs. Mayle and Zmuda, JJ., and Duhart, P.J., concur. ***. LUCAS COUNTY, L-21-1238. State of Ohio, Appellee v. Antron Tilman, Appellant. Judgment of the Lucas...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Updated: Welltower to move 147 ProMedica SNFs to Integra Health JV; ProMedica to continue to operate 58 senior living communities

Toledo, OH-based real estate investment trust Welltower will move 147 skilled nursing facilities currently operated by Toledo-based ProMedica Senior Care into a joint venture between Welltower and Integra Health, the REIT announced Monday. “The communities have enjoyed a strong rebound in occupancy over the last six months but have been...
WTOL 11

RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
WWMTCw

Invasive box tree moth found at two homes in Lenawee County

CLINTON, Mich. — Watch out for these bugs!. Box tree moth, an invasive species, were found at two homes in Clinton, Mich., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Monday. Although they're not a threat, the moth's extensive feeding can lead to defoliation...
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
sent-trib.com

‘Lot of history in these streets’: BG historic district could start with a street

The Historic Preservation Commission discussed a potential starting point for creating historic districts in Bowling Green. As the HPC discussed the creation of a Boomtown Historic District during the October meeting – one of the group’s strategic goals – member Will Roudebush said he’d sent around the idea to members about potentially designating historic districts by street – such as Wooster, Church, Court and others. He noted that in the city’s historic preservation ordinance, properties in a district must be contiguous. He said the idea may also interest property owners in getting their properties listed on the local historic register.
wktn.com

Obituay for Dennis D. Bowers

Dennis D. Bowers, 68, Byrdstown, Tennessee, formerly Fostoria, Ohio, passed away 12:45 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio. Born August 24, 1954, in Marion, Ohio to Donald Bowers and Dorlene (Mohn) Bowers. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his little white dog Baby. He graduated in the class of 1972 at Pleasant High School in Marion, Ohio. He owned and operated multiple businesses including Bowers Rebuilders, Quality Concrete and Dale Hollow Crappie. He was of Methodist faith. He was a member of the NRA and lifetime member of the North American Fishing Club. Double lung recipient January 13th, 2013. Donate Life Advocate and member/guest speaker of Easy Breathers Support Group. He was outgoing, kind and never met a stranger. He had the ability to see the good in every person without judgement and for this reason made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoor enthusiast and prankster. He loved his dog Jaxon and weekly card games with friends. He was an exceptional father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice Care in Findlay, OH. SURVIVING FAMILY: Three Daughters: Danielle (Blake) Manns of Bluffton, OH; Michelle (Jerrod) Savidge of Fostoria, OH; Amber (Leroy) Whitaker of Kenton, OH; Two Sons: Jason Bowers, of Burkesville, Kentucky; Jacob (Randi Jo) Bowers of Kenton, OH; 10 grandchildren: Meyghan (Ross) Payne, Delaney (Devin) Mcgrath, Brandt Manns, Olivia Savidge, Isabella Manns, Colton Savidge, Sophia Bowers, Alice Bowers, Layton Bowers and Paisley Bowers. 4 great grandchildren; two sisters, Delea Bowers and Dawn (Terry) Martino both of Kenton, OH. Per his wishes there will be no service or funeral as he believed “it is a Racket.”
13abc.com

Home heating dangers, safety tips as winter approaches

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13abc, “The biggest thing is carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless.”. And it’s a huge concern when it comes to heating your home in the winter. “Furnaces, hot water tanks, anything that is operated...
ashlandsource.com

11 more Amish men fined for violating buggy law in Ashland

ASHLAND — Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were fined for violating Ohio's new buggy law over the past two weeks, with the vast majority pleading "no contest" and leaving their fines unpaid. Eli Swartzentruber, Emanuel Hostetler, Harvey Hostetler, Jacob Hershberger, Ezra Hershberger, Andy Miller, Andy Hershberger, Levi Hershberger, and Andy...
