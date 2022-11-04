Read full article on original website
Ohio Governor, Attorney General, Supreme Court and other statewide results for November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial statewide election results for Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
toledolegalnews.com
DECISIONS: November 3, 2022
Buckeye Mobile Home Estates, Appellee v. Timothy O’Coners, et al., Appellant. Judgment of the Fulton County Court, Western District, is affirmed at appellant’s costs. Mayle and Zmuda, JJ., and Duhart, P.J., concur. ***. LUCAS COUNTY, L-21-1238. State of Ohio, Appellee v. Antron Tilman, Appellant. Judgment of the Lucas...
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio Secretary of State
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer
Republican incumbents won the day in races for Ohio’s attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, according to unofficial general election results. Attorney General Dave Yost fought back attacks for his role in the abortion ban now indefinitely blocked in Ohio, and reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for […] The post Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
toledolegalnews.com
Common pleas filings received on 11-07-22
TF202201313 Lindsay M. Webb, Treasurer of Lucas County, Ohio vs Brenda Monhollen & City of Toledo, Department of Development & City of Toledo, Department of Public Utilities (02-18447) Prop. Address (2148 Woodford St. Toledo, OH 43605) Action for judgt for $7,738.14 with int & cost alleged due on prom note, foreclosure of mtg. (0042440) Julia R. Bates. Assigned to Judge Olender.
Issue 1 and Issue 2: Ohio constitutional amendments changing cash bail, prohibiting noncitizens from voting in local elections poised to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly support a pair of statewide ballot issues. Issue 1 would require courts to consider public safety when determining the amount of cash bail, and Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens from voting in elections.
wosu.org
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races
All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
toledolegalnews.com
Governor DeWine announces hundreds of blighted buildings to be demolished for new economic development
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently announced that 825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 counties will be demolished to clear the way for new economic development. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which...
sent-trib.com
How Wood County voted on the issues
These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the issues in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. State Issue 1 (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of 97...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
toledolegalnews.com
Summary of petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage accepted
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office have certified as fair and truthful the summary of a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum-wage rate. On Oct. 20, 2022, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing...
60-year-old vet marches from Toledo to Ann Arbor for veteran suicide awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio — Veterans Day is Friday, and 60-year-old Toledo veteran Kelly Haskin is walking 50 miles with a military backpack across state lines to Ann Arbor as part of the Ruck March to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The march was created to call attention to veteran suicides...
3,000 Adoptable Ohio Kids Still Looking for Forever Family
37% of U.S. adults who have not adopted have considered doing so
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, including October. In...
13abc.com
Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for November 2021 murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Monday for a November 2021 murder in Toledo. Deshawn Larde, 31, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 7. Larde was originally facing multiple other charges including two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, but those charges were later dropped by prosecutors.
Powerball results are in; Winner of the million dollar second tier prize from Ohio
CLEVELAND — The results are in for Powerballs’ record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot drawing and the winner is from California, according to the Public Information Officer with Ohio Lottery Commission. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball: 10; Power Play: 2x. After the processing of all sales, the $1.9 billion...
ProMedica to exit skilled nursing venture Dec. 19
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Monday it will transfer the real estate and management of all of its skilled nursing facilities beginning Dec. 19. The real estate will be transferred to Toledo-based Welltower. The real estate and management of the facilities are currently handled in a joint venture by...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Was it you who bought a winning ticket in Lakewood?
