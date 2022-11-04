ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

toledolegalnews.com

DECISIONS: November 3, 2022

Buckeye Mobile Home Estates, Appellee v. Timothy O’Coners, et al., Appellant. Judgment of the Fulton County Court, Western District, is affirmed at appellant’s costs. Mayle and Zmuda, JJ., and Duhart, P.J., concur. ***. LUCAS COUNTY, L-21-1238. State of Ohio, Appellee v. Antron Tilman, Appellant. Judgment of the Lucas...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio Secretary of State

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman and independent candidate Terpeshore “Tore” Maras in November’s general election. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose faces Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer

Republican incumbents won the day in races for Ohio’s attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, according to unofficial general election results. Attorney General Dave Yost fought back attacks for his role in the abortion ban now indefinitely blocked in Ohio, and reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for […] The post Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
toledolegalnews.com

Common pleas filings received on 11-07-22

TF202201313 Lindsay M. Webb, Treasurer of Lucas County, Ohio vs Brenda Monhollen & City of Toledo, Department of Development & City of Toledo, Department of Public Utilities (02-18447) Prop. Address (2148 Woodford St. Toledo, OH 43605) Action for judgt for $7,738.14 with int & cost alleged due on prom note, foreclosure of mtg. (0042440) Julia R. Bates. Assigned to Judge Olender.
TOLEDO, OH
wosu.org

Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races

All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

How Wood County voted on the issues

These are the unofficial results through the Wood County Board of Elections on the issues in Tuesday’s election. Total Election Day turnout was 31,326, 33.94%. Absentee was 16,696, 18.09%. Total was 48,022 ballots, 48,022 voters, 92,293 total, 52.03%. State Issue 1 (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 97 of 97...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
OHIO STATE
toledolegalnews.com

Summary of petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage accepted

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office have certified as fair and truthful the summary of a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum-wage rate. On Oct. 20, 2022, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing...
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law

Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for November 2021 murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Monday for a November 2021 murder in Toledo. Deshawn Larde, 31, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 7. Larde was originally facing multiple other charges including two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, but those charges were later dropped by prosecutors.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

ProMedica to exit skilled nursing venture Dec. 19

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Monday it will transfer the real estate and management of all of its skilled nursing facilities beginning Dec. 19. The real estate will be transferred to Toledo-based Welltower. The real estate and management of the facilities are currently handled in a joint venture by...
TOLEDO, OH

