Lucas County, OH

toledolegalnews.com

DECISIONS: November 3, 2022

Buckeye Mobile Home Estates, Appellee v. Timothy O’Coners, et al., Appellant. Judgment of the Fulton County Court, Western District, is affirmed at appellant’s costs. Mayle and Zmuda, JJ., and Duhart, P.J., concur. ***. LUCAS COUNTY, L-21-1238. State of Ohio, Appellee v. Antron Tilman, Appellant. Judgment of the Lucas...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Common pleas filings received on 11-07-22

TF202201313 Lindsay M. Webb, Treasurer of Lucas County, Ohio vs Brenda Monhollen & City of Toledo, Department of Development & City of Toledo, Department of Public Utilities (02-18447) Prop. Address (2148 Woodford St. Toledo, OH 43605) Action for judgt for $7,738.14 with int & cost alleged due on prom note, foreclosure of mtg. (0042440) Julia R. Bates. Assigned to Judge Olender.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
COLUMBUS, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Summary of petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage accepted

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office have certified as fair and truthful the summary of a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum-wage rate. On Oct. 20, 2022, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing...
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Kentucky man sent to jail for importuning

A Kentucky man will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to importuning. Dennis Baker, 49, of Independence, appeared Nov. 1 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in May for importuning and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health Department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department spent much of its time inspecting establishments in the north end of the county during the middle of October. The following inspections were done Oct. 17. During a follow-up inspection, Papa John’s Pizza, 425 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man charged with beach shooting sentenced 14-40 years in prison

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting another man multiple times during an argument at a Monroe County beach has been sentenced to prison. Monroe County Circuit Judge William Nichols sentenced Shaun Johnathan Prato on Nov. 3 to serve 14-40 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault with intent to murder in connection with a May shooting at Milan Beach in Milan Township, court records show.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

BG offers Homeownership Assistance Program

Purchasing an affordable home may be out of reach for some Bowling Green residents at lower income levels. A CDBG-funded program, however, can help with this issue. The city’s Direct Homeownership Assistance Program makes affordable homeownership possible for households often overcome by housing cost burden. The program is designed...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG’s new prosecuting attorney believes in seeking justice

Bowling Green’s new city prosecutor believes in seeking justice for victims and finding the best resolution for those convicted. Alyssa M. Blackburn, who has been in her new position at Bowling Green Municipal Court for three weeks, comes to the job with over eight years experience as a Wood County assistant prosecuting attorney in the criminal division.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced to 7-10 years for Nov. 2021 murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man charged with the November 2021 murder of Miles Crawford, 33, was sentenced to a total of seven to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter. Deshawn Larde was arrested at his home on Feb. 9, 2022, and was charged...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Several Individuals Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

The following people were sentenced this week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s office. Roger Carter, 47, of Swanton, Ohio previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Funding announced for two new Fulton County roundabouts

Two Fulton County road projects were included in a round of safety grants announced by Governor Mike DeWine last week. DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced Friday details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Fremont man indicted for escape

A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

Man indicted in previously unsolved 2021 double homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with a firearm Thursday for the July 2021 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina. Walker and Molina were killed in a double homicide on July 24, 2021 at the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted on Wednesday for stabbing and killing her boyfriend. According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart. Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November...
TOLEDO, OH

