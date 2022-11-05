Read full article on original website
Hiker falls 150ft off Olomana trail, sent to hospital
Honolulu Fire Department reported the rescue of a hiker on the Olomana Three Peaks Trail Sunday, Nov. 6.
KITV.com
Neighbors talk about 70-year-old who died in McCully apartment fire
HONOLULU (KITV)- A 70-year-old McCully man is dead after a fire ripped through his apartment building in an alley near 550 Date Street Sunday morning at 5 A.M. Four others were forced from their homes from the flames. All of a sudden, I heard a pop. And there was smoke...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker in critical condition after falling 150 feet from Olomana trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker is in critical condition after falling off Olomana trail in Windward Oahu on Sunday evening. The Honolulu Fire Department said a group was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man fell 150 feet from the trail. HFD said they received a call...
Youth injured on Koko Head Trail, airlifted to safety
Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for driver in Waimanalo hit-and-run that critically injured moped rider
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are on the hunt for the driver of a sedan suspected in a hit-and-run in Waimanalo Saturday night. Traffic investigators with the Honolulu Police Department said it happened around 7:30 p.m. along Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo. The sedan was heading westbound when the driver rear-ended the...
Moped accident shuts down Kalaniana’ole Hwy
Honolulu Police said a person is in critical condition after a moped accident.
KITV.com
One person dead following fire in McCully Area
HONOLULU (KITV)- A man is dead following a structure fire near 2550 Date Street in the McCully area. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Date Street just after 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived, the fire was beginning to spread from the first to the second floor of the building. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says a man in his seventies was found dead on arrival. Another man suffered smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment.
1 man dead, HFD extinguishes fatal fire in McCully
On Sunday, Nov. 6 around 5:03 a.m., HFD received a 911 call about a structure fire on Date Street in McCully.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Electric arc at Iwilei HECO substation seriously injures 2 men
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two men Sunday morning after a possible electric arc at a HECO substation. It happened around 9:10 a.m. at the Kuwili Street substation location. EMS said two men, ages 55 and 27, suffered burns to their torso and extremities from the incident. They were...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: 3-year-old critically injured in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member stemming from an incident that left a toddler in critical condition. Suspect Nainoa Ellis-Noa was described as the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother. Police said the incident happened...
North Shore: Vehicle accident instigates road closure
Honolulu Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department are the scene for a road closure at Waialua Beach Rd.
KITV.com
Teens hospitalized following back-to-back motorcycle crashes on Pali Highway
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Two 19-year-old men are in serious condition Friday morning following two separate motorcycle crashes on the Pali Highway just minutes apart. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says the first crash happened just before seven on Thursday night.
hawaiinewsnow.com
1 killed in early-morning fire at a McCully building
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person was killed in an early morning building fire in the McCully area Sunday morning, according to HFD. Crews responded to a two-story walk-up just after 5 a.m. located along Date Street. Nearly 40 HFD personnel from 10 units arrived to find the structure with heavy flames on the first floor reaching to the second.
Motor vehicle crash prompts road closure
Honolulu Police Department says Harding Avenue is closed to Koko Head due to an accident.
Street in Kalihi shut down due to crash
Mokauea Street northbound and southbound lanes between Colburn Street and Dillingham Boulevard, according to HPD.
2 dead after apparent aviation crash on Oahu
Honolulu Emergency Medical services said two men are dead after their aircraft crashed at Kaena Point State Park on Saturday, Nov. 5.
KITV.com
Early-morning fire destroys home in Waianae
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m.
Alleged kidnapping in Aiea area, says HPD
Honolulu Police Department arrested a male aged 24 in Aiea.
wbrc.com
GRAPHIC: Man seriously injured in attack on Halloween night: ‘Why would they do this?’
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Hawaii man is recovering after a brutal assault on Halloween night in Waikiki. KHNL/KGMB reports Nui Furtado was with friends and co-workers, celebrating a recent job promotion and taking in the sights and sounds of Halloween before the attack happened. Nui Furtado said he and...
Back-to-back Pali crashes leave two hospitalized
Two 19-year-olds are in serious condition after two accidents that occurred on the Pali on Thursday, Nov. 3.
