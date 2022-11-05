GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Duke wrapped up its time at the Gator Fall Invite on Sunday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Florida. Junior Andrew Dale dropped a hard-fought 7-6 (4), 6-4 decision to Raul Dobai of Auburn in the final round of singles play. He also had a solid showing with teammate Jake Krug in the final round of doubles action. The pair pushed Central Florida's Quinn Snyder and Luca Hotze to their limit, but ultimately fell 8-7 (5).

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO