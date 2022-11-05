Read full article on original website
Related
goduke.com
Beck Wins Singles Consolation Bracket at ITA Nationals
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Duke women's tennis senior Chloe Beck closed the fall season on a high note on Sunday as she won the singles consolation bracket at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championship at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. "It's a great feeling...
goduke.com
Chloe Beck Advances to Singles Final at ITA Nationals
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – With a straight set victory over the No. 2 ranked singles player in the nation, Duke women's tennis senior Chloe Beck advanced to the singles consolation final of the. Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championship on Saturday at the Barnes Tennis Center in San...
goduke.com
Cooper, Jones & Rader Receive ACC All-Tournament Honors
DURHAM – Following the completion of the ACC Championship on Sunday, a trio of Duke women's soccer standouts were named to the ACC All-Tournament Team. Michelle Cooper, Ruthie Jones and Kat Rader were selected by a vote of media and staff in attendance. In the quarterfinals, the Blue Devils...
goduke.com
Duke Men Wrap Up Garret Penn State Open
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Duke fencing team closed action at the Garret Penn State Open Sunday as 12 Blue Devil men posted top-10 performances. Senior co-captain Finn Hossfeld headlined the men's contingent with a second-place finish in men's foil. He tallied 12 victories in pool play in his first event of the 2022-23 season. Fellow foilist Sam Gruber tied for third place behind Hossfeld. Justin Morrill also earned a second-place finish in men's saber to spearhead the unit.
goduke.com
Duke Loses to Clemson, 2-0, in ACC Quarterfinals
DURHAM – The Blue Devils men's soccer team dropped its first contest of the 2022 season on Sunday night with a 2-0 loss against Clemson in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The Blue Devils defense was tested early, turning away two scoring opportunities in quick succession in the sixth minute.
goduke.com
Duke Concludes Time at Gator Fall Invite
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Duke wrapped up its time at the Gator Fall Invite on Sunday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Florida. Junior Andrew Dale dropped a hard-fought 7-6 (4), 6-4 decision to Raul Dobai of Auburn in the final round of singles play. He also had a solid showing with teammate Jake Krug in the final round of doubles action. The pair pushed Central Florida's Quinn Snyder and Luca Hotze to their limit, but ultimately fell 8-7 (5).
goduke.com
Blue Devils to Square Off Against North Carolina A&T in 2022-23 Season Opener
Duke's 51st season of women's basketball begins Monday morning when the Blue Devils play host to North Carolina A&T at 11 a.m., in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Head coach Kara Lawson enters her third year at the helm. Duke is 38-9 all-time in its season openers, which includes wins in 17...
goduke.com
Duke at Pittsburgh Kickoff Time Announced
DURHAM – The Athletic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Nov. 19. Duke will travel to Pittsburgh for its week 12 matchup. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. on Nov. 19. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network. The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2...
goduke.com
Blue Devil Women Open Action Saturday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Duke fencing team kicked off day one at the Garret Penn State Open Saturday as the 10 Blue Devil women posted top-10 performances in State College, Pa. Notables. Senior saberist Zsofia Walter headlined the women's contingent with a tied-for-third place finish with 12 victories in...
goduke.com
Duke Records Three Singles Wins on Day One of Gator Fall Invite
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Duke claims three singles wins on opening day of Gator Fall Invite at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Florida. Sophomore Connor Krug and junior Andrew Dale both registered wins in the Orange bracket, while Jake Krug posted his first collegiate win over a nationally ranked foe.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Sweep Gamecocks on Friday
DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving squad swept South Carolina at the Taishoff Aquatic Center on Friday evening. The Blue Devils women's team (3-0) earned a 187-113 victory, while the men's squad (2-1) defeated the Gamecocks, 182-116. NOTABLES. Duke swimming and diving appeared on the podium in all but...
goduke.com
Duke to Host IUP in Exhibition
Duke women's basketball closes out the preseason with its lone exhibition game on Saturday as the Blue Devils play host to Indiana University of Pennsylvania at 1 p.m., in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Head coach Kara Lawson enters her third year at the helm in 2022-23. She led the Blue Devils...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to Virginia Tech on the Road
BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Duke volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision (12-25, 20-25, 25-23, 18-25) at Virginia Tech Friday evening in Blacksburg, Va. Duke was once again led by Gracie Johnson with 12 kills while Rylie Kadel hit .500 percent with 11 kills and just one error. Kadel led the team with four blocks and an ace while Devon Chang dished 42 dimes. Libero Nikki Underwood paced the defense with 17 blocks, followed by Sydney Tomlak's 11.
goduke.com
Duke Cruises to 90-36 Victory in Exhibition
DURHAM – Taking the court for the first time of the 2022-23 season, the Duke women's basketball team raced to a 90-36 victory over the IUP Crimson Hawks in its lone exhibition Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Senior guard Celeste Taylor led the offensive charge for the Blue...
