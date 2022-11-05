ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Duke Loses to Clemson, 2-0, in ACC Quarterfinals

DURHAM – The Blue Devils men's soccer team dropped its first contest of the 2022 season on Sunday night with a 2-0 loss against Clemson in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The Blue Devils defense was tested early, turning away two scoring opportunities in quick succession in the sixth minute.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Cooper, Jones & Rader Receive ACC All-Tournament Honors

DURHAM – Following the completion of the ACC Championship on Sunday, a trio of Duke women's soccer standouts were named to the ACC All-Tournament Team. Michelle Cooper, Ruthie Jones and Kat Rader were selected by a vote of media and staff in attendance. In the quarterfinals, the Blue Devils...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Cruises to 90-36 Victory in Exhibition

DURHAM – Taking the court for the first time of the 2022-23 season, the Duke women's basketball team raced to a 90-36 victory over the IUP Crimson Hawks in its lone exhibition Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Senior guard Celeste Taylor led the offensive charge for the Blue...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devil Women Open Action Saturday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Duke fencing team kicked off day one at the Garret Penn State Open Saturday as the 10 Blue Devil women posted top-10 performances in State College, Pa. Notables. Senior saberist Zsofia Walter headlined the women's contingent with a tied-for-third place finish with 12 victories in...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Conclude Action at Princeton Chase

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Duke rowing team opened its fall season with the Princeton 3-Mile Chase on Sunday. The Blue Devils raced five boats, placing two in the top-25, in the Women's Open 8+ as a part of field consisting of 60 entrants from 16 different teams. HOW IT...
PRINCETON, NJ
goduke.com

Beck Moves on in Singles at ITA Nationals

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Duke women's tennis continued action in San Diego on Friday as senior Chloe Beck collected a single victory to move on at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championship. No. 5 Beck posted a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over LSU's Anastasiya Komar in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
goduke.com

Blue Devils Sweep Gamecocks on Friday

DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving squad swept South Carolina at the Taishoff Aquatic Center on Friday evening. The Blue Devils women's team (3-0) earned a 187-113 victory, while the men's squad (2-1) defeated the Gamecocks, 182-116. NOTABLES. Duke swimming and diving appeared on the podium in all but...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Secures Bowl Eligibility with Win at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. – Duke held off Boston College on Friday night, 38-31, to become bowl eligible with its sixth win of the season. Now at 6-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play, the Blue Devils are bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 when it defeated Temple in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Falls to Virginia Tech on the Road

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Duke volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision (12-25, 20-25, 25-23, 18-25) at Virginia Tech Friday evening in Blacksburg, Va. Duke was once again led by Gracie Johnson with 12 kills while Rylie Kadel hit .500 percent with 11 kills and just one error. Kadel led the team with four blocks and an ace while Devon Chang dished 42 dimes. Libero Nikki Underwood paced the defense with 17 blocks, followed by Sydney Tomlak's 11.
BLACKSBURG, VA
goduke.com

Team Blankmeyer Wins Fall World Series

DURHAM – Team Blankmeyer (Blue Team), led by coach Ty Blankmeyer defeated Team Tyler (Black Team), 4-1 on Saturday to clinch the 2022 Fall World Series Championship, 2-1. Team Blankmeyer opened the weekend on Thursday with a 2-1 victory, before Team Tyler responded with an 8-7 victory on Friday.
DURHAM, NC

