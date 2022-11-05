A woman killed Saturday night in Limestone County was allegedly shot by her estranged husband, 55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred, who now has been charged with capital murder. The shooting happened on Saturday at 10:05 p.m. and claimed the life of Tracie Lynn Allred, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The attack happened in the 14000 block of Chris Way, just west of Athens. Bystanders drove the victim to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO