Sheriff’s office, community rallies behind hospitalized chief deputy
Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, was hospitalized last month.
4 people injured after vehicle goes over bridge in Huntsville
Four people were injured after the vehicle they were in went over a bridge on Sunday morning.
WHNT-TV
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire
Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
Man accused of recording Albertville gym tanning room
An Albertville man was arrested after court documents show he tried to film someone while changing clothes at a local gym.
Town Creek man dead after hit-and-run
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell died when he was struck by an unknown car that left the scene of the crash.
2 people arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds
Two victims showed up at Huntsville Hospital with gunshot wounds Friday night.
WAFF
Man killed in Decatur house fire identified, cause unknown at this time
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire in Decatur claimed the life of one person on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports of smoke at a home on 4th Ave. SE shortly after 3 a.m. Three people evacuated a house fire...
WAAY-TV
Mother arrested after newborn baby tests positive for meth, pot at Florence hospital
A woman who recently gave birth in Florence went from the hospital to the jail. Christina Bentley of Dearborn, Michigan, went into labor and had a baby on Nov. 3 at the North Alabama Medical Center. The baby’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the Florence Police...
Estranged husband charged in Limestone County homicide
A woman killed Saturday night in Limestone County was allegedly shot by her estranged husband, 55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred, who now has been charged with capital murder. The shooting happened on Saturday at 10:05 p.m. and claimed the life of Tracie Lynn Allred, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The attack happened in the 14000 block of Chris Way, just west of Athens. Bystanders drove the victim to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WAFF
Albertville community hosts vigil in support of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie
Guntersville, Ala. (WAFF) - Some people held candles, others said prayers, hoping Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie recovers. “He has got to come out of this, he’s got to wake up and we just are praying every single day.”. Steve Guthrie’s wife says he suffered severe brain damage on Friday...
1 dead, 3 injured in early morning Decatur fire
An early morning residential fire in Decatur has resulted in one death, authorities say. According to Decatur police, the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast, as witnesses saw smoke billowing from the home. In all, three people were evacuated the home....
WAFF
Four injured after car flips over bridge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
43-year-old killed in Marshall County crash
One man from Arab was killed in a three-car crash Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
Lauderdale County polling location changes after vehicle crashed into it
A polling location in the Central Heights community has been moved after a vehicle crashed through the front of the original polling station.
Madison announces projects during State of the City
Madison Mayor Paul Finley announced several new projects during his address during the Celebrate Madison event Friday Night.
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville OPP seeks information in break and enter at Huntsville business
On November 03, 2022, at 7:37 a.m., members of the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a business located on North Kinton Ave. in the Town of Huntsville in response to a break and enter. On November 03, 2022, at approximately 6:55 a.m., suspect(s) gained entry to the business by...
northjacksonpress.com
Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed
By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
Volunteers planted 350 trees at John Hunt Park for the Mayor’s Tree Planting Day
Mayor Tommy Battle and the City of Huntsville's Green Team got together on Saturday to plant 350 trees at John Hunt Park.
Athens man charged with drug trafficking
An Athens man has been arrested after deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office found drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop.
