Decatur, AL

WHNT-TV

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire

Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Estranged husband charged in Limestone County homicide

A woman killed Saturday night in Limestone County was allegedly shot by her estranged husband, 55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred, who now has been charged with capital murder. The shooting happened on Saturday at 10:05 p.m. and claimed the life of Tracie Lynn Allred, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. The attack happened in the 14000 block of Chris Way, just west of Athens. Bystanders drove the victim to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning Decatur fire

An early morning residential fire in Decatur has resulted in one death, authorities say. According to Decatur police, the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast, as witnesses saw smoke billowing from the home. In all, three people were evacuated the home....
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Four injured after car flips over bridge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed

By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
ARAB, AL

