richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Moeller hustles by Springboro
Cincinnati Moeller called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-1 defeat of Springboro at Cincinnati Moeller High on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Cincinnati Moeller drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springboro after the first half.
richlandsource.com
Jackson delivers smashing punch to stump Granville
The force was strong for Jackson as it pierced Granville during Friday's 41-7 thumping in Ohio high school football on November 4. Jackson darted in front of Granville 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson rides the comeback trail to dust Morrow Little Miami
Cincinnati Anderson stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 34-20 win over Morrow Little Miami in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Morrow Little Miami authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Cincinnati Anderson at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville blanks Columbus Bishop Hartley
Steubenville's impenetrable defense prompted a 31-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.
Big Red Shuts Out Hartley
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region 15 semifinal with a 31-0 win over Bishop Hartley. Now 10-2 Big Red win meet Columbus East next, the Tigers defeated Cambridge 40-39 in double-overtime.
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Bexley's defense bottles Steubenville's attack
A suffocating defense helped Bexley handle Steubenville 5-0 on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Bexley opened with a 2-0 advantage over Steubenville through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Minster darts by Mechanicsburg in easy victory
Minster gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Mechanicsburg 45-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Minster and Mechanicsburg settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Cincinnati Wyoming stifles Springfield Shawnee
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Cincinnati Wyoming followed in snuffing Springfield Shawnee's offense 35-0 on November 4 in Ohio football. Cincinnati Wyoming opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Shawnee through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville prevails over Marysville
Dayton Centerville painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Marysville's defense for a 42-21 win in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The first quarter gave Dayton Centerville a 3-0 lead over Marysville.
cwcolumbus.com
The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
Ohio State ranks No. 2 in both AP and Coaches Top 25 polls
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked number two in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 college football polls released Sunday. >>No. 2 Ohio State uses C.J. Stroud’s legs to overcome sluggish start against Northwestern. The top five is the same for both polls. Georgia...
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Newark Catholic writes off Portsmouth Notre Dame with nothing but zeroes
Newark Catholic sent Portsmouth Notre Dame home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 35-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Newark Catholic moved in front of Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: West Portsmouth Portsmouth West stymies Gahanna Columbus Academy
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. West Portsmouth West proved that in blanking Gahanna Columbus Academy 21-0 during this Ohio football game. West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gahanna Columbus Academy through the first quarter.
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local blanks West Liberty-Salem in shutout performance
Maria Stein Marion Local's defense was a brick wall that stopped West Liberty-Salem cold, resulting in a 56-0 victory in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Maria Stein Marion Local stormed in front of West Liberty-Salem 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake records thin win against Columbus St. Francis DeSales
Uniontown Lake weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 13-7 victory against Columbus St. Francis DeSales in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Lake a 7-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Upper Arlington hands Westerville Central a shutout
Upper Arlington sent Westerville Central home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 31-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Westerville Central played in a 42-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Columbus Bishop Ready slips past St. Clairsville
Columbus Bishop Ready survived St. Clairsville in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football on November 4. Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 14-7 advantage over St. Clairsville through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep shuts off the power on Zanesville West Muskingum
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's performance in a 47-16 destruction of Zanesville West Muskingum on November 4 in Ohio football action. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep opened with a 20-9...
