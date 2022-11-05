ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, OH

Cincinnati Moeller hustles by Springboro

Cincinnati Moeller called "game" in the waning moments of a 3-1 defeat of Springboro at Cincinnati Moeller High on November 5 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Cincinnati Moeller drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Springboro after the first half.
Steubenville blanks Columbus Bishop Hartley

Steubenville's impenetrable defense prompted a 31-0 blanking of Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Steubenville drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.
Big Red Shuts Out Hartley

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville advanced to the region 15 semifinal with a 31-0 win over Bishop Hartley. Now 10-2 Big Red win meet Columbus East next, the Tigers defeated Cambridge 40-39 in double-overtime.
Minster darts by Mechanicsburg in easy victory

Minster gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Mechanicsburg 45-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Minster and Mechanicsburg settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Dayton Centerville prevails over Marysville

Dayton Centerville painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Marysville's defense for a 42-21 win in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The first quarter gave Dayton Centerville a 3-0 lead over Marysville.
The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
