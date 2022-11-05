ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ants, rats and roaches: Hurricane Ian's debris stirs up rise in pests in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — For Richard Frank, it's normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian's landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. "I've had five calls today alone about ants," said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. "The ants are going crazy right now."
FLORIDA STATE
Illinois will see a total lunar eclipse this week

CHICAGO — Illinois will experience a total lunar eclipse Tuesday along with the rest of North, Central and South America, according to a recent announcement from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. But you’ll have to set your alarms pretty early Tuesday morning, or stay up late Monday — the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois

NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
ILLINOIS STATE
Decatur group rallies for abortion access

DECATUR — With Illinois’ midterm election just days away, some Central Illinois residents are asking voters to consider abortion access as they head to the polls. Roughly a dozen residents took part in the Central IL Abortion Coalition’s (CIAC) rally outside the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday. The protestors argued that just one election could threaten the future of abortion access and other reproductive rights in Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
Stanford Olympia makes St. Joseph-Ogden walk the plank 60-28

Stanford Olympia gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed St. Joseph-Ogden 60-28 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 5. Stanford Olympia opened with a 32-21 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden through the first quarter. Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters. There was...
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
Rich Miller: Illinois Policy Institute puts its money on the line

I’m writing this a few days before election day, but, from where I sit, if the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment fails to pass muster with voters, a campaign fueled by the Illinois Policy Institute could take a big share of the credit. The proposed constitutional amendment is backed...
ILLINOIS STATE

