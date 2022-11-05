Read full article on original website
Officials say a second person has died in tornadoes that hit Texas and Oklahoma
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (AP) — Officials say a second person has died in tornadoes that hit Texas and Oklahoma. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Ants, rats and roaches: Hurricane Ian's debris stirs up rise in pests in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — For Richard Frank, it's normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian's landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. "I've had five calls today alone about ants," said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. "The ants are going crazy right now."
RAW: OK: SEVERE WEATHER/ FLIPPED TRUCK ON FREEWAY
Severe weather through parts of Oklahoma. Driver captures collapsed structure and flipped freight truck.
Illinois will see a total lunar eclipse this week
CHICAGO — Illinois will experience a total lunar eclipse Tuesday along with the rest of North, Central and South America, according to a recent announcement from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. But you’ll have to set your alarms pretty early Tuesday morning, or stay up late Monday — the...
Yields offer pleasant surprise for many farmers across Illinois
NORMAL — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in Central Illinois, thought he might be set for a record-breaking year early in the season, but weather cut off some of the top end of the potential.
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers. The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”. But when Bullard looked...
Decatur group rallies for abortion access
DECATUR — With Illinois’ midterm election just days away, some Central Illinois residents are asking voters to consider abortion access as they head to the polls. Roughly a dozen residents took part in the Central IL Abortion Coalition’s (CIAC) rally outside the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday. The protestors argued that just one election could threaten the future of abortion access and other reproductive rights in Illinois.
As Democrats sweat GOP surge, politicians led by Biden fan out across Illinois ahead of Election Day
CHICAGO - Politicians fanned out across the state on the final weekend of the 2022 general election campaign, led by President Joe Biden, who spoke in Joliet on Saturday amid concerns that a Republican surge on Election Day could cost Democrats control of both Illinois’ political agenda and Congress.
In waning days of campaign, Republicans target congressional seats in blue Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois has become a congressional battleground in the waning days of the 2022 campaign as national Republicans, growing more bullish by the day, expand their map of targeted seats in their quest for the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. This Republican incursion into deep blue...
Stanford Olympia makes St. Joseph-Ogden walk the plank 60-28
Stanford Olympia gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed St. Joseph-Ogden 60-28 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 5. Stanford Olympia opened with a 32-21 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden through the first quarter. Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters. There was...
Decatur board stresses need for school project secrecy in closed session recordings
DECATUR – The Decatur school board extensively discussed the need to keep plans for a new Dennis School “confidential” and “under wraps” during closed session meetings held from October 2021 to June 2022. Recordings of those closed sessions were released Friday morning after the Illinois...
Rich Miller: Illinois Policy Institute puts its money on the line
I’m writing this a few days before election day, but, from where I sit, if the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment fails to pass muster with voters, a campaign fueled by the Illinois Policy Institute could take a big share of the credit. The proposed constitutional amendment is backed...
