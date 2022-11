Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to propel No. 17 North Carolina to a 31-28 victory against host Virginia on Saturday afternoon at Charlottesville, Va. The Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) came a step closer to wrapping up the ACC’s Coastal Division title for just the second time.

