New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atozsports.com

How the Eagles won on Sunday without even playing

You mean to tell me that the best team in the NFL can’t even beat the New York Jets?. The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are everybody’s pick to win the Super Bowl this season, no matter how flawed they are. The Bills’ second blemish on their record came with a 20-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

