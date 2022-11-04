ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

How Rachel Recchia Is Supporting Gabby Windey After Her Split From Erich Schwer

Rachel Recchia is doing her best to support Gabby Windey amid her split from Erich Schwer. The reality star appeared on the latest episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, and reacted to the news of her co-Bachelorette lead's called-off engagement. "She is so busy right now, which in a...
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander 'AE' Edwards Dating Rumors

Cher believes in life with love! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter over the weekend to open up for the first time about her rumored romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. On Sunday, Cher posted a pic of the 36-year-old music executive, writing, "Alexander♥️."...
Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'

Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Tells Michael She's Divorcing Him and Catches Him Messaging Another Woman

Angela and Michael's confrontation in Nigeria keeps getting worse. After the two got into a physical altercation and then made up, the two got into yet another intense argument after Michael admitted to lying to Angela about his intention to shut down his social media accounts. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela said she was divorcing Michael and also exposed his messages to another woman that insinuates they're more than just friends.
'Manifest': Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Shocking Part 1 Ending and Darker Times to Come (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Part 1 of Manifest's final season. Resurrected sci-fi drama, Manifest, answered a lot of looming questions in Part 1 of season 4, which dropped Friday on Netflix. But with the final 10 episodes of the series still left to go, there were several major bombshells and cliffhangers that left viewers desperately counting down the days.
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate: Sweet Pic and Details

Surprise! Rebel Wilson shocked fans on Monday when she announced the birth of her first child via surrogate. The 42-year-old Australian actress, who has been candid about her fertility struggles in the past, shared the sweet first pic of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian, to Instagram with the little cutie covering her own face with her hand and rocking some unicorn socks and a pale pink onesie.
Raven-Symone Pays Tribute to Aaron Carter, Shares Mental Health Message (Exclusive)

Raven-Symone is speaking out about the importance of prioritizing mental health and wellness, in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death. The actress and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, walked the carpet at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Sunday for the premiere of the new series The Santa Clauses, set to debut on Disney+ on Nov. 16.
BURBANK, CA
Carly Pearce Dishes on Best Friendship With 'Bad Influence' Kelsea Ballerini (Exclusive)

Carly Pearce knows that her BFF, Kelsea Ballerini, is always going to bring trouble -- and they are set to have a good time at this year's CMA Awards. "Kelsea's a bad influence for me, she makes me do things that I haven't done since I was 21," the "What He Didn't Do" singer told ET on Sunday during rehearsals for the CMA Awards.
See Chris Hemsworth Attempt a Major Stunt in 'Limitless' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth is tasked with the almost-impossible in his upcoming Limitless series, a six-part exploration of the human body's ultimate potential. In ET's exclusive sneak peek, audiences see Hemsworth struggle to calm his nerves as he scales a skyscraper in preparation for an unnamed but seemingly very dangerous adventure. "I...

